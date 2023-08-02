Referees don’t get their fair share from the game, but Safa Cape Town HOD for referees and Western Cape Development Officer for referees, Zama Yokwana, says that shouldn’t discourage young people from taking up roles as officials at grassroots level. With the new campaign set to kick off this coming weekend, the South African Football Association (Safa) recently confirmed two five-day workshops for referees on the new changes to the laws of the game, as well as new concepts in law interpretation and implementation.

Yokwana is concerned about the number of Cape referees in the top leagues. The number is currently eight, five from Cape Town and three from Eden region in the southern Cape, which is why he is championing accelerated development of officials – especially women. Yokwana explains: “This [development of officials] also includes developing skilled assessors, which I don’t think is being done enough.

“I would like encourage the guys at the top right now to assist by facilitating the development of those that come after them in their immediate communities. “I’m especially appealing to young women out there. Women referees are in high demand – especially at Fifa level.” “It’s through Local Football Associations (LFAs) that we can assist. It’s through that structure as an official that you can get assistance and facilitate workshops and other initiatives to develop officials in your areas.