The Premier Soccer League (PSL) needs to make an urgent call about the future of the MTN8, especially with the loss of the Telkom Knockout which was the main feature into the festive season. We won’t have football leading into the festive season this year because of the small matter that is Qatar 2022.

There will not be much that connects us to the upcoming men’s World Cup without our national team there. Then next season will see the launch of the Carling Knockout Cup. Now would it be so wrong discussing the switch of Wafa Wafa to the middle of the season as the main League Cup?

Only eight teams are involved, yet the whole league must stop while only half of the league’s clubs are involved? Changing the dates to a mid-season event would also make this tournament the centre of attention during that year-end period. Getting fans involved in Wafa Wafa activities is just perfect for those looking for something extra for the festive season.

Yes, it means eight times the R800 000 currently being spent on each participant if the other teams are added. That’s an extra R6.4m which is not too far off the R8m prize money for the winner. It’s a League Cup, maybe that’s where the PSL can start setting the tone by reinvesting that money themselves and clean themselves off the sponsorship name of their own tournament and avoid this situation from ever happening again.

We almost didn’t have an NFD league because it can’t function without a sponsor. The sponsor is offered naming rights and they can name their own price for prize money. This has led to the demise of the historic KO tournament that has added so much excitement to our league.

It’s a time when all the players are starting to peak as the season reaches the halfway mark. It could basically be the tournament played during the 12 to 18 match days. It’s where the likes of Jabu Pule in the 2000s are forever in SA diski supporters’ memories for what he did to Jomo Cosmos and the like in this competition.