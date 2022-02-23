You will hate South African football if you ever took anything from the South African Football Association (Safa) to heart.

The people in that organisation know how to score own goals and I feel like most of the people there don't fear the loss of their jobs to due incompetence.

At a recent La Liga experience, attended by one of Mzansi’s finest defenders, Nasief Morris, school football was credited for a critical role it played in the former Bafana Bafana international’s decorated career.

I asked Morris about the importance of having a honest conversation with young kids about the hard work it took for him to have the career he had, which includes shutting down top talents such as Thierry Henry and battling Cristiano Ronaldo, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldinho week in, week out when he was at Spanish clubs Recreativo and Racing Santander.

GALLIVANTING: Danny Jordan in DRC

The man said: “School football”. That's where I got most of my competition.

“It's a real shame what has happened to school football in the country because that's what helped shape most of us in those days”.

I've been trying to get information about the “SA Schools Football Championship” that happened in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

This was a tournament I got to know about from an article I received from the Safa Media daily newsletter sent to my inbox every single morning.

I subscribe to this newsletter because I want to stay on top of things happening at what I regard as the highest and most important office of football in our country.

Five years ago, after an intense battle with Sasfa, short for South African Schools Football Association, Safa took over schools football in the country.

They also withdrew their recognition and endorsement of the organisation and launched Safa Schools at an Extraordinary Congress that was held on 29 March 2015.

They claimed, I say claim because this is Safa, that it was a mandate by world governing body Fifa to take over school football.

Sasfa tried to fight back and word in the street was that Safa were only after the sponsorship money from the tournaments such as the Sanlam Kay Motsepe Schools Cup and COPA Coca-Cola.

Fast forward to 2022, and Fufais sending emails about a tournament called the African Schools Champions Cup that was hosted in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa.

I reached out to Safa to get more info and to check whether there was a connection between the South African team that was at the DRC tournament and the “SA Schools Football Championship” that happened in Bloem.

I'm conflicted using the name of the person that responded to me because I didn't declare our email exchange to be on record.

This person started at Safa as an intern, while I was still a young diski writer myself before 2010 when we hosted the World Cup. That's how long this person has been in the Safa media office.

This is a person that has travelled with the various national teams over the years, responsible for media and communications.

The response I got was: “Yes the teams in DRC are the champions from Bloemfontein in the Pan African tournament. Unfortunately we are struggling to cover it as we are not receiving much information.”

It's that last part that kills me. Kanti, who is responsible for school football in the country? And why publish the dates and fixtures on the Safa website?

I asked them to confirm who the SA team that was at the tournament was, and sent a picture for them to confirm if that was the team.

The response was: “It [the tournament] is not our entity. We are still hoping to give the schools some coverage once they return.”

So a whole tournament happened in Bloem and Safa published information about it on their official website, which in my view counts as recognition and endorsement, only for them not to confirm the eventual champions on that very same website ‘because they are struggling to receive information”.

So, people's children went to the DRC and back and Safa has no information about the tournament, yet the Caf President Patrice Motsepe and Fifa President Gianni Infantino were there at Stade des Martyrs?

Infantino presented the trophies to Morocco who won the inaugural girls’ title and hosts DR Congo who won the boys tournament.

Hilariously, our very own Safa President Danny Jordaan, was also there and presented an individual award to the captain of the winning DRC team who looked old enough to be a daddy to most of the players at that tournament.

The award was engraved with “Best Goalkeeper (Girls)”.

I'm serious, fortunately, we have the pics to prove it. You can’t make this stuff up!

The DRC youngster’s name is Elia Balamwabo who said: “The game went well despite losing the first half, but we put in the effort and went on to win the second.

Anyway, the South African girls team that was there qualified for the semifinals.

