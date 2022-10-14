Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his manne can go toe-to-toe with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday at 5pm. The Reds are in seventh heaven after a 7-1 comeback win at Rangers in Champions League Group A on Wednesday, leaving them needing just a point to book a place in the last 16 with two games left.

FEELING GOOD: Jurgen Klopp. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022. Having won just four games in all competitions this season ahead of their midweek clash, the Reds got off to another swak start when Scott Arfield fired the Scots ahead after 17 minutes. But Roberto Firmino scored either side of the break to turn the game its head, before setting up Darwin Nunez for his first Euro goal for the club. Mo Salah then came off the bench to score the fastest hattrick in Champions League history –completing his treble in six minutes and 12 seconds, before Harvey Elliott put the cherry on the cake.

It’s just the boost Klopp and his struggling span needed ahead of the arrival of Pep Guardiola and his second-placed Premier League champions, who can stretch their lead on the Reds, in 10th, to 16 points. THREAT: Laporte and Guardiola And the German says: “It changes the mood, definitely. It is completely different. “That is good but we all know who we are welcoming on Sunday and this will be a different game.

“We don’t have to make a big thing of it but the best football team in the world right now is coming to Anfield on Sunday. We will see what we can do.” City defender Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, is not underestimating the Reds ahead of their clash. The Spain man says: “They have world-class players.