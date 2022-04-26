Hello good people, another weekend passes and we’re less than a month away from the end of the season!

Seems to have flown past for me! Anyway, have to kick off by commenting about Cristiano Ronaldo and the loss of his baby.

Despite him taking stick on the regular simply because he’s the world’s best and the fact that he plays for one of the most disliked teams, it was great to see sensibility and compassion prevail as fans of (would you believe it?) Liverpool and Arsenal standing and clapping on the 7th minute of their respective games with United in unity with him.

The same guys who’ll stab, kick, punch and swear at each other, showing respect when it Really comes down to what’s important. Tough time for CR7… there was only one thing on his mind when he scored against Arsenal, kissed his finger and pointed to the sky.

All of that aside, it’s tough times all round at United. To be fair, I actually thought it was one of their better performances in recent months, especially the second half.

Made a few excellent chances, hit the woodwork twice, missed a penalty, should have had another (handball) and conceded against the run of play. It was one of those games that illustrated the tight margins and moments that separate success and failure.

DERBY DISARRAY: Chelsea are struggling

But with Erik ten Hag’s official appointment there must be some optimism amongst the faithful?

Unfortunately, as we all know it really doesn’t matter what his name is, where he’s been, or what he’s achieved. Nothing guarantees achievement in the Premier League.

There’s no doubt that Ten Hag has done a superb job in Holland but will he be able to release himself from that Ajax bubble? The philosophy that’s driven right through from the junior ranks. Will he attempt to replicate the Ajax way?

He’ll be backed financially and I guess the hope for United fans is that the team is overhauled and rejigged for a fresh start. As for Champions League football, the loss at the Emirates really was the final nail.

With four games to play, six points off fourth, and chasing teams above having at a game in hand, even Strandfontein’s staunch United leader Ricky Van Wyk would have to concede!

TITANIC TASK: Erik ten Hag

Shame for them really as ‘Spurs’ are being ‘Spursy’ and looking like they might be falling away? Mind you with a North London Derby coming up, it’s all to play for.

A slightly different story at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea really aren’t performing well.

It’s incredible how the same players put on one of the best European shows in years (away to Real Madrid) then get beaten by a bang average Arsenal and struggle against West Ham who rested four or five first-team regulars until an hour in.

Yes, in the end the Blues probably deserved it, but leaving it until the 89th minute in front of a lifeless crowd was painful to say the least.

As it stands, the three points pretty much seal Champions League football next season, but probably without superhero, Antonio Rudiger.

According to latest reports, the ridiculous sanctions enforced on the club derailed contract negotiations and he’s decided to move on, with Real Madrid the likely destination.

Finished my weekend of sport watching the Merseyside Derby. Wow, I’ve never heard Anfield so quiet. That was until just after the hour when they finally went ahead. Everton were great until then and should have made more of the opportunities they created on the break.

With Burnley winning earlier in the day, the Toffees are in the relegation zone… scary stuff!

It’s all systems go… tonight and tomorrow massive Champions League semifinals and on Thursday Chelsea go to Old Trafford!

Big up to Tyson Fury, what a fighter, shame it was his last,, especially against a second rate opponent. Stay safe people, chat next week.

