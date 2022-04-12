Hello good people… I should start by giving my condolences to all you United fans out there.

It’s been a long time since the heady days of Sir Alex and let’s be honest, it’s just getting worse. That performance against Everton wasn’t fit for the Championship, let alone the Premier League. At such a crucial stage of the campaign and against an Everton side that will be lucky to survive the drop!

With Antonio Conte looking like he’s starting to work his magic at Spurs, this season really needs to come to an end for United. It really is time to clear out the rubbish (again) and get the club behaving like they’re who they’re meant to be.

And with Ajax’s Erik ten Hag looking like a done deal, perhaps finally we’ll see some real progress? The pain has been made that much harder as their sky blue city rivals and perennial enemies on the Mersey continue to sparkle with no sign of relenting.

MASTERCLASS: Liverpool and City are a cut above Prem

I was a bit pissed off as I had to meet some old friends from London at the Waterfront to watch the Sunday showdown. There was a live band (bless ’em) knocking out instrumental versions of George Benson and the likes and I thought “FFS, what is this? Some kind of P4 Radio reunion”.

It really wasn’t the kind of setting to take in the biggest league game of the season. Nevertheless, it didn’t disappoint.

On show, the two best teams in England by a mile. Yeah, Chelsea are kind of up there and looked frightening as they pumped six away at Southampton, but the general level of individual performance and team connectivity Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have created just cannot be challenged at the moment. Following a shaky start for Liverpool, the best part of the 90 minutes was 50/50 for me…

Ordinarily, these mega top of the table clashes tend to turn into boring tactical shutdown’s, but what we all saw was two teams confident in their ability, attacking each other trying to win the game. The 2-2 result was a fair one for me, leaving us no closer to really predicting who’ll win the league.

CLOSE: United target Erik ten Hag

However, having a look at commitments and run in, if I had to back one, it would still be City.

Both are in the Champions League and FA Cup which means squad quality and size will really make a difference. In my opinion City look stronger from that perspective.

Then looking at the final seven fixtures, on paper you have to say Liverpool’s look slightly harder. However, as we know “on paper” doesn’t count for a lot in the Premier League?

Man, it’s super exciting either way. Massive respect to Klopp and his side for pulling themselves back into the title race and mixing it toe-to-toe at the Etihad!

TOP MANAGERS: Pep and Klopp

Champions League quarterfinal second legs kick off tonight and tomorrow, before another hugely difficult test for United on Saturday as they host Norwich! Be good out there, chat next week…

