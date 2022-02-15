Hello good people, trust you’re all doing well… I’ve got to kick off with some of the feedback I’ve received following my comments over the last month or two that Manchester United are “going backwards” under Ralf Rangnick.

Is there something I’m missing? Because people are saying I don’t know what I’m talking about and I don’t understand what he’s doing?

So the belief amongst some out there is that ol’ Ralfie is doing a better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? OK.

Perhaps someone can take a bit more time than a simple abusive comment and explain the situation.

Yes, his points tally in recent games eclipses the Norwegian’s last few. But I mean, the German must have been the happiest man on earth to land the job at the world’s most famous club, complete with 100s of millions of pounds worth of talent and face an upcoming fixture list like he did!

Let’s have a quick look at that: Crystal Palace, Young Boys, Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley, Wolves, Villa (FA Cup), Villa, Brentford, West Ham, Middlesbrough (FA Cup), Burnley (again) and Southampton.

It’s the kind of run of fixtures you never see really…If Sir Alex Ferguson had that in front of him, he’d probably have gone on holiday and watched his side bang about 40 goals in without conceding.

In reality, Rangnick achieved six wins out of the 13. Now you mugs out there are still telling me he’s doing a good job! Naaaah. It’s sh!t and you know it is. I’d be embarrassed to even try and defend that kind of form.

It is of course possible that in a few months things might come right? But right now there’s absolutely NOTHING that shows progress.

I’ve said it before, I’d like to see United back to somewhere near where they used to be, would make things a lot more exciting, but for now a trip to Old Trafford isn’t much more intimidating than one to Villa Park or Elland Road.

Somewhere inside me I believe that (like my United mates in Cape Town) most of you agree with what I’m saying.

Please send me your pro-Rangnick thoughts and I’ll happily include them when we chat next Tuesday…

Something else that’s really irritating me is the massive outburst of so-called Chelsea fans across the globe on social media as they celebrate Chelsea as World Club Champions. I know some Liverpool fans here count their World Club Cup victory in 2019 as a major trophy, but it ain’t.

WASTE OF TIME: Chelsea are new World Club champions

It’s a worthless set of pathetic marketing friendlies, of course (like the World Cup) played in a country laced with billions to co-promote it.

What a massive [email protected].

As you’ll know it wasn’t even televised on Supersport and I didn’t even try and find a free stream.

By the sounds of it Sao Paulo-based side Palmieras took it quite seriously, but after watching the highlights, you could see Chelsea were playing at 70 percent.

There’s much more important football to be played and for me (and the club) this mini-tournament is simply added fixtures that we could do without.

Of course they celebrated when they scored and lifted the silver, of course they spoke of jubilation when interviewed, but what do you expect when the cameras are on?

Anyway, thank god it’s back to proper business this week and tonight there’s massive Champions League action…with PSG v Real Madrid tonight (not that I think it’ll be a great game).

I’m really looking forward to Inter Milan v Liverpool tomorrow night – that should be a cracker.

Before I sign off, big up to Eddie Howe, the man is performing miracles at Newcastle, three wins on the trot and looking better every week!

MIRACLE: Eddie Howe

Stay safe people, Covid is still with us, get jabbed and keep idolising Ralf Rangnick.

[email protected]