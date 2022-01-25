Hello good people, trust your all doing well and keeping safe.

I was in Kraaifontein (clocking 44 degrees) on Saturday with a mate who’s a fanatical Liverpool supporter.

He said “my prediction is that we’re gonna catch City and win the league”.

Of course I shrugged his painfully-bias prediction off and got on with my day… I mean we’ve seen bigger gaps undone in the past, but surely betting against City grabbing another title would just be plain dumb?

FRUSTRATED: Runaway leaders Man City held by Saints

Fast forward a couple of hours and there I was watching them struggling for the points at Southampton. Not that they didn’t boss the game, they just couldn’t break them down efficiently enough to create enough gilt-edged chances.

Yes, they hit the woodwork a couple of times, but otherwise their dominance didn’t really feel like it was going to result in goals.

So, did it change my mind? Nah, the reality of the situation (Liverpool winning all their remaining games and City losing a few) still makes it extremely unlikely.

Mind you, I did send him a message to ask where he got that good anti-Man City muti?

The Scousers’ performance at Crystal Palace was good in the first half, but they were second best after that and got saved (as Palace pushed for an equaliser) by one of the most stupid, soft VAR penalty calls this season.

Mind you, Harry Kane’s disallowed goal at Chelsea and Matt Doherty’s blameless ankle breaker on Malang Sarr in the same game weren’t any better.

As they say “football’s a funny old game” things happen, VAR happens, but as for Liverpool winning the title… not this year.

SOURPUSS :Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

I’ll streak naked down Long Street with a red and white scarf tied around my bollox if Liverpool manage to catch them.

I was quite amused by Pep Guardiola’s post-match interview… my man is such a sourpuss!

The City boss was so prickly in (what felt like) a defeat, mentioning that it was “one of our best performances this season”. Hahaha, what was he on about?

Surely a “best performance” would include the ability to undo a parked bus? I guess he should be given some slack, his emotions must be all over the place given reports that the Dutch FA have him as their number one target to take over the national side and are believed to be in talks already regarding a switch of job at the end of next season.

In my opinion first and second place stays as is and the annual dogfight for Champions League places looks like (again) the exciting space to watch, along with the relegation battle.

Somehow, despite being so under par Manchester United are suddenly in contention following Marcus Rashford’s “Fergie Time” winner against West Ham.

I’d probably say they’re favourites to join Chelsea for the remaining two spots.

Spurs have games in hand, but they’re just too “Spursy” with Sunday’s defeat illustrating that despite appointing a top coach, they just don’t seem to have the depth to pull it off.

Similarly for the Gunners, a lack of depth might be their undoing…West Ham and Wolves will do well to get in the top six.

