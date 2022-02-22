Hello my good people, hope you’re all doing great, or at least loving football at the moment!

It was one of the Popes who said: “Of all the unimportant things in the world, football is the most important”.

That quote was matched this weekend by the Pope of commentary Peter Drury when he said “God bless the Premier League on days like this” as Harry Kane scored his second in injury time at Eastlands to put Spurs 3-2 up AND (believe it or not) actually open up the race for the title, following City’s absolute dominance since Christmas.

After a hectic week, I had decided to completely free up my Saturday…Sit around in old boxers, call Mr Delivery and lounge around in front of the box for eight hours watching football.

FINAL SHOWDOWN: Klopp’s Reds take on Tuchel’s Chelsea

Getting through the Palace v Chelsea game was tough going. What a pile of [email protected].

It was a really poor game, could have gone either way and in the end nicking the points with a stoppage-time winner.

I set the alarm, had a snooze, woke up, scratched my bollox and got ready to see the destruction of Tottenham. Boy was I wrong.

I hate Spurs, I know it’s a strong word but yeah, ain’t denying it. Their suffering gives me immense pleasure.

But I have to admit it, when that third goal went in I nearly hit the roof! What a game…The inevitable City win following their late penalty was on the cards, but this was Harry Kane’s stage and he took the moment in one of his best performances I’ve seen.

Considering the obvious sit-deep-play-on-the-break tactic (which usually leaves the front man looking like Romelu Lukaku every week), I shouldn’t say that.

ISOLATED: Blues’ Romelu Lukaku

But Kane directed assault after assault with pinpoint passing and could have scored four himself.

It was the ultimate payback against City for refusing to push through a deal for him last summer.

I hold my hands up firstly to him, who I’ve been critical of and secondly, to Liverpool fans I’ve been laughing at who have kept believing that their run for the title isn’t over.

As it stands, it’s just six points and dem damn Scousers have a game in hand (tomorrow night at home to Leeds).

Now on paper that should be a straight forward 3 points, but historically it’s a big occasion? Spurs beat City, perhaps Leeds create an upset at Anfield? Naaah, it’s gonna be a Liverpool win and just 3 points separating the top two.

There are 12 or 13 games to play, including City v Liverpool on April 9. So at this stage, it’s definitely GAME ON!

Talking about big results and setting up a huge end to the season, it’s all kicking off at the bottom.

Newcastle are on the march, three wins on the trot and a good away point at West Ham on Saturday, Watford picking up three at Villa Park and Burnley smashing Brighton!

It’s madness all round.

And just when you thought the dust had settled, Chelsea and United are in Champions League action tonight and tomorrow, before the Blues’ League Cup Final against Liverpool this Sunday at 6:30pm.

I don’t really care what the Pope says and I don’t believe in a big man upstairs, but my god, I’m not sure how fulfilling my life would be without football…

When it’s bad, it’s really bad, but we live for those great moments, sometimes even when it’s not our own club!

And this weekend was just that. So hard to explain the emotion to those who aren’t in it.

Taking it down a couple of steps to the ABC Motsepe League here in Cape Town.

I’ll be at Royal Road at 3pm this Saturday to watch my old club FN Rangers against Trojan FC. Fancy it?

Stay safe good people, get jabbed, keep that mask on, chat next week.

[email protected]