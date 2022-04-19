Hello good people… hope you enjoyed the long weekend!

While there’s so much going on around us at home and abroad, (not least KZN floods and the Joe Slovo fire), supporting a successful team can bring some relief.

I guess it’s not hard to understand why you’ll currently see Man City shirts being worn in impoverished communities all over the world these days! When your team is doing well, it’s something to shout about, something that feels positive, something that gives some kind of status.

However, for those whose teams are struggling, the whole concept reverses on itself. And let’s face it, that’s what half of you, (my fellow Capetonians) are going through right now.

I was travelling on Saturday and caught the second half of Man United v Norwich at OR Tambo… what an entertaining game that was!

MISFIRING: Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal are bottling it

At 2-2, end-to-end, Norwich really giving it a proper go and looking dangerous. Now let’s think about that, one of the worst Premier League teams of all time mixing it AT Old Trafford, only for another brilliant individual (Ronaldo) hattrick performance to pull the home side out of the toilet.

On a side note, according to reports, the Portuguese international was rewarded £750 000 for reaching the 20-goal landmark and will now receive £100k every time he hits the net, PLUS a further £1m if he finishes the campaign as United’s top scorer!

But yeah, how times have changed regarding the club’s status. There is of course still a chance that United might make a ‘top four’ finish, but the comparison in fortune compared to (Cape Town) city rivals Liverpool couldn’t be more stark.

The Klopp train is at full steam and big success this season (again) looks increasingly likely. I couldn’t believe it as I caught the 3-0 half-time FA Cup score against City.

I don’t buy the allegation that Pep Guardiola has made Champions League and league a priority, therefore losing the semifinal through squad rotation.

If you look at Jurgen Klopp’s line-up, it was also significantly changed from recent games. Also, the quality and depth Pep has at his disposal is unmatched.

BRINK OF GREATNESS: Klopp

Back to the top four and it’s becoming predictably unpredictable. How many times have we seen the chasing pack failing to put a stamp on their credentials?

Three weeks ago you would have stuck your testicles on the Gooners making it? Ironically now doing a Spurs, with Chelsea and United their next two fixtures!

There’s no excuse, Mikel Arteta spent more than any other PL club last summer and cut the size of his playing staff. Barring a couple of players, they’re an average top-half of the table squad at best and despite what seemed like improvement, look short of what it’s going to take.

As for Spurs… are they favourites now? At such a crucial stage of the run-in, losing to Brighton? Your guess is as good as mine. I’d probably back Tottenham (if I had to).

On a final note, bit of a shocker to see Burnley sack Sean Dyche. I know it’s become a bit clichéd, but he really got the most out of the minimal resources at his disposal.

Saying that, will they forever be the physical, tough-to-watch team they’ve been over the last decade? But with just eight games to go to save themselves from relegation is this a shrewd move? Judging by the favourites to replace him, Sam Allardyce and Wayne Rooney, I’d be staining my panties as a ‘Clarets’ fan.

Liverpool v United tonight, Chelsea v Arsenal tomorrow and Arsenal v United on Saturday! Big few days coming up!

Covid numbers are on the rise again, stay safe people, Chat next week.

