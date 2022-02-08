Wow, just when we thought it was all over regarding the elite ruling football and along comes the fourth round of the FA Cup!

There were some brilliant performances from lower-league sides against top-flight opposition.

Middlesbrough kicked the weekend off with a plucky performance at Old Trafford and despite the Red Devils creating four or five must-score chances, showed incredible bottle after extra time to see off a side littered with players whose individual transfer fees eclipse the complete Boro squad!

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that I thought new coach Ralf Rangnick has actually been taking United backwards since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and being knocked out of the cup like that surely crystalises my point.

I reckon he’s the opposite to Solskjaer, who started games badly and ended well. This mug gets his side off to a good start and they gradually get worse as the minutes tick on.

If Ralf had Rang-Nick, I would have told him to find a solution to his pathetic deep midfield situation in January!

Next up was Kidderminster, who were brilliant against West Ham. They should have gone through. However, Declan Rice came to the rescue, turning it around (cruelly) seconds before full time.

I was irritated by Hammers coach David Moyes who lauded Rice, saying how much more he’s worth than his £100m valuation six months ago. Come on Dave. This was against a non-league side.

Up against a side chasing a Champions League spot in the Premier League, you’re havin’ a laugh. I rate Rice, but his value has been hugely inflated largely because top level defensive midfielders are so hard to come by. There’s something slightly awkward about him…

Would I like him at Chelsea? Only when N’Golo Kante has run his last race!

The Blues also had a torrid time against third-tier Plymouth. You look at this side and think: bunch of hopefuls from the countryside. And there they are going 1-up at the home of the European champions!

Chelsea really struggled to put the game to bed despite around 40 chances. The Pilgrims always looked likely to nick an equaliser – especially off set-pieces.

It has to be said again, I’m not a fan of Romelo Lukaku. Of course I want him to do well, I just don’t think he’s good enough.

OVERRATED : Blues flop Lukaku

He was completely ineffective again on Saturday, loafing around, slow-jogging and void of the type of intelligent runs you’d expect from a top-class striker. And this was against third-rate defenders.

Look, if you’re a lower-league side player, the FA Cup occasionally pops up a trip to the Premier League, of course you’re gonna be hyped-up to play the best game of your life…

But still, world-class players should always prevail. Lukaku isn’t one of them!

Cardiff were decent at Anfield and like all the other unfancied sides brought with them 6 or 7000 boisterous supporters. At 3-0 down they pulled one back and for the players and the fans it was as good as a win! So lovely to see. What an achievement… that’s the magic of the FA Cup.

Oh and also lovely to see young Harvey Elliot scoring a smashing goal on his return following that horror injury!

And did someone say Brian Clough’s resurrection was real? What the hell happened there? Forest smashing holders Leicester off the park, absolutely amazing performance!

And finally, during the Afcon final, Boreham Wood scalped Bournemouth to set up a trip to Everton.

The thought of a split of TV and gate receipts looked like it put a tear in the owner’s eye along with the emotion of winning.

Looks like kind draws for the big boys in the fifth round but after this past weekend who knows?

On a side note, I know Liverpool fans consider the Club World Cup a decent trophy after they won it in 2019, but it ain’t, it’s a pain in the arse. Right in the middle of everything, a pointless marketing money-spinner for Fifa.

Anyway, that’s what we’re being treated to this week, with the semis tonight and tomorrow and the final on Saturday. I don’t give a flying f**k whether we win it or not…

Stay safe people, feels like Covid is gone, but it’s still sneaking around. Get jabbed, stay masked up, chat next week… bye byeeee.

DESERVE TO LOSE: Egyptian Afcon no-show Mo Salah

PS: Was really glad to see Mo Salah crying as Egypt lost the Afcon final. Constantly arguing with officials the whole tournament. What happened to the humble guy he usually is? Salahahahaha!

[email protected]