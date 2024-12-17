Hello my good football people, not sure about you, but I’m feeling like this year has been particularly tiring and boy do I need a break! Last few days at work for me until a couple of weeks off and hopefully some positive football results to put a bit of icing on it!

If it’s anything like this weekend, I’ll be MORE than happy! I mean you just couldn’t have predicted it. I don’t care if you’re a descendent of Nostradamus. Manchester City, arguably the best team in the world, untouchable in England have won once in 11 games, WTF? It’s just impossible to understand how it goes from great to absolute crisis overnight?

Strangely, they spanked one of the league’s best sides (Nottingham Forest) in-between it all? But the capitulation against possibly the worst United side in the last decade visibly shook Pep Guardiola. Ex-City man Stuart Pearce went as far as saying, the gaffer will probably be “advised by close family members to step down”. During the post-match interview Guardiola said “I’m not good enough” two or three times. Of course just deflecting blame away from his players.

"I'm not good enough, I'm not doing well. That is the truth."



Pep Guardiola heavily critical of himself following yet another Man City defeat 😳



🔗 https://t.co/oZyesCuBKQ pic.twitter.com/4ZxqX0AxLL — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 15, 2024 I personally believe he IS a great coach, but something more than the loss of Rodri is going down, something we can only speculate about… But hey, not compassionate towards ’em at all. In fact to Hahahaarland, “stay humble”. Not quite as extreme, but what the hell is happening at the Emirates? Not so much the teams form, but the complete meltdown of the fanbase! My god I’ve never seen anything like it.

As you’ll know, coming from North London (as a Chelsea fan) I have a particular dislike for the Gunners, but putting that aside, the levels of anger being aimed at the players and Mikel Arteta are not only extreme but in my opinion completely unjustified. Of course every fan wants their team to be successful and Arsenal have come close over the last couple of years, but they’re sitting in third, a couple of wins off the top? Yes, drawing at home to a struggling side is hugely disappointing, but all teams have off days, often following mid-week Champions League football.

As much as he irritates me, I have huge respect for Arteta. UNFAIR CRITICISM: Fans are slamming coach Mikel Arteta Ok, he’s spent a sh!t load of money and only managed an FA Cup in five years, but he’s put Arsenal back on the map. A top-level side capable of competing at the very highest level. He certainly doesn’t believe the abuse I heard this weekend.

As for the players, there were a couple of VERY poor performances, with Kai Havertz probably leading the group and they’ll need to regroup this week ahead of a possible slippery fixture as they travel to Palace. On the banter side, I can’t tell you how many times Gooners’ mentioned “billion pound bottle jobs” as Chelsea struggled under new ownership last year. How ironic that Arsenal are the real owners of that title. It was never said that Chelsea sold around £450-million worth of players over the takeover period.

Current valuation of Arsenal’s squad is just over £1-billion, approximately £100-million more than Chelsea… so keep it shut and win something before you call names! ‘NOT GOOD ENOUGH’: Guardiola Meanwhile, it has to be said, Liverpool dropping points at home actually had me so excited I nearly wet my nickers. From nine points clear and winning the quad, to – if Chelsea beat Everton they’ll go top of the league on Saturday – even though no doubt temporary.

I honestly do not consider Chelsea title contenders.A top-four finish will be a great achievement. And of course the Scousers showed real commitment and determination to grind out a point with 10 men. Very good signs for ’em they’re a level ahead of the Blues. Could Pep follow Gary O’Neil and Russell Martin out the door? Don’t bet on it. Lots of football over the festive… so much frikkin drama!