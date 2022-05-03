Hello good people, trust all’s well with y’all… have to kick off with a rewind back to Old Trafford on Thursday night. Man, that had to be one of the most frustrating Chelsea performances of all time! Total dominance, but just a point to show for it. Ok, a point ain’t bad, but if the Blues had a credible striker, it could have been four or 5-0.

To see Cristiano Ronaldo equalise just over a minute after Chelsea finally broke through was sickening, but you have to admire the goal. As soon as Nemanja Matic dinked it over the backline my heart sunk. You just knew CR7 would bury it. The debate however rages on regarding his value at Man United. Included in the 17 league goals he’s scored, he’s hit 8 against the top five this season, more than any other player in the league. But on closer inspection, four of the 8 came against Spurs and none against Liverpool or Man City. WASTING AWAY: Paris Saint Germain's superstar Lionel Messi He also didn’t score against West Ham, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Atletico (twice), Wolves and Watford.

So 17 goals in a team that hasn’t met a single objective this season, has scored less than the last couple of campaigns and won’t be playing Champions League football next year… Does that make the 500k a week good value? Or should they have invested elsewhere on the pitch? It’s a discussion, without him, would all of those goals come from elsewhere? With him, has the focus point up front unbalanced the side? There’s no doubt (for me) that he’s been the best player in the world regarding impact on games. I believe the Messi/Ronaldo debate is over.

At age 37 he’s still mixing it in the world’s toughest league, while his poor lil’ Argentinian counterpart wastes away in Paris. I tell you what though, if Ronaldo was on the end of the chances Chelsea created at Old Trafford the other night, would have been a very different story. ESCAPED RED: Sadio Mane On the subject of stories, the title race just ain’t letting up, the only key point after City and Liverpool won at St. James and Elland Rd, is that the goal difference is now also neck and neck! Liverpool (on 64) edges it by one. It rarely happens but a superior goal average is of course an extra point should the teams draw level. And there’s no doubt that was on Pep Guardiola’s mind as his team looked to thrash a poor Leeds United.

Arsenal and Spurs fans don’t seem to take goal difference as important. “We’re only three points behind Chelsea” said one dumb ‘Gooner’… Yes you are, but if you had those three points, you’d still be behind, as the Blues have a superior GD of 26! That difference ain’t gonna be matched. Things might have been a bit different in the race for the crown had Sadio Mane seen red for catching Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka on his knee with his studs. I’m not really a conspiracy theory type, however, some decisions are completely baffling. Like why did VAR not even look at that? He really should have seen red and missed a couple of crucial games.

Of course social media kicked off with the old “They want Liverpool to win the league and do the quadruple” but hey, it’s a bit far-fetched to me. At the bottom end, despite Newcastle looking second best against the Scousers on Saturday, it’s amazing how the club has been turned around from one of the relegation favourites a few months ago to ninth on the table! Big respect to Eddie Howe, yeah he’s bought a few players, but there’s no doubt he’s a quality coach. As is Burnley ‘interim’ boss, Mike Jackson, who’s pulled the Clarets five points clear of the drop zone, collecting 10 points from four games since taking over.