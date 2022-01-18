I wish someone could explain to me why the champions of Europe go to the Etihad and perform like a relegation side?

I just can’t understand why they’d set up so deep, scrambling under pressure for the best part of the game trying the smash n’ grab routine on the break? It’s actually embarrassing.

I have total faith in coach Thomas Tuchel, but I just don’t see the point? Especially when Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic (probably our worst two performing players this season) are deployed to feed Emile Heskey… sorry, I mean Romelu Lukaku.

It was a sh!t show, Ziyech, as per usual, unable to complete a decent final ball and Pulisic continuously trying too much and getting robbed every time he dribbled.

NO STOPPING THEM: Manchester will win the league

As for Lukaku, ok he’s lost the extra weight, but he still jogs around like he’s just finished a Christmas lunch.

The problem there is his slow press dominos backwards, allowing City to flood forward with ease.

Personally I don’t think Pep’s side were at their best and had Chelsea adopted a more progressive attitude the game could have been much closer. The 1-0 result didn’t look so bad, but let’s face it City were far superior.

That whole strategy of sitting deep and nicking a result looks impressive when it turns out that way, but when you lose you look stupid and that was Chelsea on Saturday.

Every other low table side does that against the Blues week-in-week-out, but Chelsea are a top European side?

I’d be much happier going toe-to-toe and losing 2-0 than that pile of bollox. It’s not the Chelsea way.

Had Tuchel resigned to the fact that his side were likely to lose against the (and they will be) champions? I guess my biggest irritation was due to the expectation I had after two excellent legs against Spurs in the League Cup.

Totally dominated them home and away.

TOO CAUTIOUS: Thomas Tuchel

Anyway, time to pick it up again tonight away to Brighton, before an easy three points on Sunday as Tottenham come to the Bridge.

The thought of a serious challenge for the title disappeared a couple of months ago and once again the target is a top-four finish.

I wish Liverpool fans would just relax and embrace the same prospect. Yes we’ve seen sizeable gaps eaten up in the past, but with the depth Pep has at his disposal, are they going to lose three or four of their last 16 games?

And can the Scousers go on a 17-game winning streak?

GONER: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Naaaah, not the way they’re playing with or without their Afcon absentees. Don’t listen to me though, rather check the betting odds…

You can get 14/1 on Liverpool winning the league or, if you really want to flush your money down the drain 100/1 on Chelsea.

Anyway, who needs to source football entertainment from the top three when you have end-to-end spectacles like we just witnessed at the London Stadium between West Ham and Leeds, with the latter winning 3-2.

A proper game of football, two committed teams throwing everything they have at each other. Really enjoyed that!

Until next week good people, stay safe…

