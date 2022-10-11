Hello good people… another big Premier League weekend and so much to talk about! I’m gonna start by saying I’ve become a bit softer in my mature years. Not that I’ve lost my passion or dislike of certain teams in particular, but being the dad of a professional sportsman I tend to react to players having a hard time in a different way, no matter who they play for.

The prime example right now is Trent Alexander-Arnold. Some 10 years ago I would have been glad if the [email protected]”was struggling. Today I see a brilliant player in a bad patch, harassed and living with the weight of negative media on himself (and his family). I don’t even get the debate? How can anyone say he’s rubbish? Yes, he’s more notable for bombing down the right and delivering pinpoint crosses, but his defensive work (for the most part) is excellent. No one was complaining when Liverpool were killing it a couple of seasons ago? He’s being absolutely slaughtered in the UK press, England coach Gareth Southgate is preferring Kieran Trippier and on Saturday Jurgen Klopp took him off at half time!

Ok, he wasn’t effective against Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli roasted him and it could be said he was partly responsible for two of the Gunners’ goals. But he’s just a youngster FFS, with a family and a life to deal with off the pitch. Even Liverpool fans took to social media after the Arsenal defeat. One wrote “I’m sorry, no one can defend Trent. HE’S AWFUL”. He’s being singled out as one of the main problems behind Liverpool’s demise. It’s amazing how psychology plays such a massive role in performance. You can eat well, train hard and be part of a world-class team, but if your head ain’t right?

The question is, with whatever he’s going through and the immediate negative consequences he’s been facing, will he be able to pull through and come back as the world-class player he truly is. As much as I don’t like Liverpool, I wish the kid all the best… On the subject of headspace, the transformation at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter has been remarkable. We see it happen often (when a new coach takes over a problematic team) suddenly, everything can start ticking. FEEL-GOOD FACTOR: Graham Potter After pretty much grinding to a boring halt under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have found some rhythm, energy and commitment.

A big win against AC Milan last week followed by the 3-0 thrashing of Wolves on Saturday has perked the disgruntled fanbase up and visibly created belief in the team. In retrospect, Tuchel’s public humiliation of players both on the side of the pitch and in interviews probably helped create the negative environment? Very different to GP’s constant encouragement and clapping even after bad mistakes. Chelsea play the Italian champions tonight and it will be interesting to see if momentum really is being built.

Momentum certainly is snowballing at Arsenal! I don’t think they were great against Liverpool, could have gone either way, but psychologically, they must be feeling that they’re up for a big season, considering the way they beat Tottenham the week before. It’s not clear to me whether my loathing of the Gunners clouds my thoughts and judgements? But I stick with my own narrative, they’ll fade away before May. When I watch Manchester City and compare it to Mikel Arteta’s version, it’s like looking at a good-quality fake watch. But study it closely and you’ll see the obvious differences and imperfections.

CHEAP IMITATIONS: Arsenal are a fake Manchester City While we’re on that… Manchester United! Is Erik ten Hag effective? Is he doing a good job? Mmmmh? I’d say yes, definitely improving. Unlike Arteta, who struggles dealing with ‘big’ players (according to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on social media this weekend past), the bald Dutchman doesn’t mess around, he has a plan and he’s sticking to it. Should Red Devil fans expect a successful season? I don’t think they have the personnel. I mean Casemiro is basically a midfield Harry