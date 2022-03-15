Hello good people… I guess I need to address the barrage of questions that have been coming my way, well, the one question that is blocking my inbox.

What is my take on the current situation at Stamford Bridge? Not gonna go into much detail, but in a nutshell here goes.

Like most people, I can’t understand why Chelsea (as a club) is being punished? I can get my head around why Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned, because the West are scared to confront Vladimir Putin so taking down well-known Russians is making them feel better about themselves, (not help stop the war).

But now that he no longer owns Chelsea FC and will not profit from its sale, what do the staff, players and fans have to do with it? Yes, success has come to the club through the financial backing of a dubious businessman, but how many top-end clubs have squeaky clean owners? Why should the juniors, women’s sides and community projects have to come to a halt?

STAKES ARE HIGH: Arsenal and Liverpool will be massive

Why do the sanctions in place not allow for enough money for the team to travel or to host home games? Man, it’s a sham…

However, despite the doomsday narrative and the piss-taking banter from rivals, I believe the end game isn’t far away and won’t impact greatly on the club’s status.

There’s a number of legitimate bids and it’s likely a deal will be made in the coming weeks. As a precursor to the takeover, funds could well be released to handle the day-to-day operating costs. Once new owners are in place it all goes back to ‘normal’.

Further to that, because all debts have been wiped out, Chelsea may well be in a much stronger position than before.

Either way, for those of you who know me, you’ll know that I preferred football ‘back in the day’ when we stood 15 000-strong at the Bridge in the pissing rain hand on our hearts supporting the team we grew up with and loved.

Winning every trophy available has been great, of course it has, but I hate the money game and everything else that comes with it.

It’s been so strange checking social media channels with so called ‘Chelsea influencer’s’ asking their hordes of plastic followers questions like; “if Abramovich goes which team will you support?”

I mean FFS, what has football come to? Issue number two!

I was one of the many voices that said “Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the right signing for Man Utd” and I stick by it. Fickle Premier League pundits slurping their tongues up his fake suntanned inner thighs after a brilliant hat-trick were the same guys saying he’s lazy a couple of weeks ago?

BRILLIANCE: Cristiano Ronaldo

Of course he’s brilliant, there’s no argument, he’s scored over 800 times and still going. The debate was whether signing Ronaldo was a savvy one as opposed to strengthening parts of the pitch that were lacking. It was a one-man-show on Saturday that only CR7 could produce.

A display that reaffirmed Ralf Rangnick as a twat for dropping him the week before! He’s a flash wanker, but love him or hate him, as a football fan you have to respect him! United’s win against Spurs keeps them in the hunt for that all important top four place, however with three games in hand the Gunners have it in their young hands.

Saying that, tomorrow night Liverpool travel to the Emirates in a must win face-off for both sides. United fans will be supporting the Scousers right? Can’t wait for that one! Stay safe ya’ll, chat next week…

[email protected]