Hello my good football people… well, as the war in Ukraine trundles along with exchanges of threats and counter threats instead of talks to find peace, the ripple effect across the planet continues to gain momentum.

Food and energy costs are rising and the refugee crisis is overwhelming neighbouring European countries.

It is of course hugely important and the situation at Chelsea FC has no real significance regarding the bigger picture. However!

This is a football column, it is the current big news and I’m covering it.

While the sale of the club as soon as possible will negate long-term negative effects for the club, finding a consortium with £2 to 3 billion plus operating costs is no joke.

Another prerequisite is that the winning bidder also agrees to invest £1 billion into the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge and additions to the squad.

On top of this, the UK government is adamant that whoever that may be needs to be squeaky clean (from a UK perspective) cancelling out any bids that contain monetary interest from so called ‘dodgy’ states or tainted businesspeople.

All we know so far is that pre-favourites the ‘Saudi Media Group’ have been unceremoniously dumped at the first stage.

There was no explanation, but it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the preferred suitors will be white, English/American/European and the likes.

The general consensus according to various sources is that the list of bidders has been shortlisted to four groups. Starting with the infamous ‘Ricketts’.

One of those old money Republican families in America… Joe Rickets, the ‘Don’ is a well-known racist and Islamophobe, prompting a social media #NoToRicketts campaign by Chelsea fans.

Next, Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe, (a proper British ponce). Broughton was responsible for the Fenway Group’s involvement at Liverpool and Seb Coe, a lifelong Chelsea fan, is a conservative government insider.

They appear to have the backing of a number of super-wealthy investors.

Steven Pagliuca’s name has apparently been thrown into the bag. He’s the owner of the ‘Boston Red Sox’ another successful sports franchise, however, with a personal fortune less than the value of the club, it’s still unclear where the funding will come from?

Last but not least The Boehly/Wyss Consortium. Todd Boehly one of the people responsible for the rise of the ‘LA Dodgers’ and Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss, who’d already put a $3 billion bid in for Chelsea in 2019 appear keenest for control, however, they’re in bed with Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of investment firm Cain International, who’s a loud, life-long Spurs fan… Big alarm bells ringing there!

So, who’s it gonna be? I ain’t got cookin’ a clue. All of the above have experience in property development, which is a plus, and some with sports team development. There’s just something I don’t like about the term ‘franchise’ which is applied to American sport assets.

Despite the Premier League being a money-dominated entity, clubs shouldn’t simply become supermarkets.

Business acquisitions that are there to please shareholders. I mean look at Man United and the ‘Glazers’! What do these guys generally know about English football culture, football, or the fans that follow? My hope as a Chelsea fan is that the existing set-up is largely unchanged.

That (as has been requested) fans receive a represented seat on the board and that following the takeover the operational side of the club transitions smoothly.

This could be exciting times for Chelsea? A revamped, bigger stadium and additions to the squad. But as mentioned recently, these days it’s the luck of the draw at the top end, you either get a ‘good’ billionaire or a bad one. I’m quite optimistic that measures are in place to look after the club.

Anyway, enough of all that, thankfully its back to the Premier League this weekend. Mind you Italy failing to reach the World Cup again after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia was a bit special! Stay safe people.

