Hello good people, hope you all enjoyed the public holiday, a day linked to the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960.

Unfortunately today we’re still living in a society that throws up brutal violence, perhaps not politically linked, but very much in the day-to-day lives of South Africans. Only last weekend 13 people were ‘executed’ across the Cape Flats.

It’s absolutely terrible. It is with this in mind that vehicles of escapism become that much more important.

Football for me is one way of switching off from regular bouts of stress, however as we all know, the current situation at Chelsea has kind of turned that on its head as (despite my optimism) it’s far from clear what the future holds.

BEST IN THE WORLD: Liverpool mastermind Jurgen Klopp

I had this thought after I watched Liverpool squeeze past Forest in the FA Cup. I’ve been there before… on for the treble or illusive quadruple.

And let’s be objective here… Liverpool are the best team in the world. Yes, I said it. Can it be debated? Well, Manchester City are an incredible side, but at this point, the Reds are full-steam ahead and it appears nothing can stop ‘em.

They’ve eroded a massive gap in the Premier League title chase, have a semi in the FA Cup AND a kind draw in the Champions League quarters.

The thing is - and I’m talking now to some of you younger fans - from this point onwards you have to prepare yourselves for disappointment.

At the business-end of the season things can dramatically change. From this point of potential glory, achieving the quadruple means; beating City on April 9 (possibly a league deciding fixture), then a week later overcoming City again to reach the FA Cup final - a 50/50 FA Cup final AND after getting past Benfica, probably facing Bayern in the semis before another 50/50 final.

That’s a lot of tough games and despite having decent depth of squad, a huge ask in my opinion despite the great football they’re currently playing. Let’s not forget the other eight Premier League encounters in-between!

CRISIS: Everton’s Frank Lampard

After another (irritating) international break this coming weekend, the Scousers play Watford at Anfield, which with a win puts them top of the league. That’s followed by (in all competitions); Benfica, City, Benfica, City, United, Everton!

Ok, I’ve included Everton as it’s a derby, but yeah, poor old Frankie Lampard, how long can he last? Jurgen Klopp is possibly the best coach in World football, he has returned Liverpool to superpower status and as a football head you have to respect him.

I got it all wrong a couple of months ago, I said the league was already won. Jurgen proved everyone wrong (apart from my mate Ruben who predicted exactly what happened).

But does he (and his team) have what it takes to pull off the holy grail… The illusive quadruple? Besides physical and mental fatigue from such intense high pressure games, there are injuries and cards to contend with. No one has achieved the feat for a reason.

Is this the best Liverpool side of all time? Can Klopp prove me wrong again? Look, it’s not impossible and they’re good, very good, but I say they’ll be fortunate to win two trophies this season.

