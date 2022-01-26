Cape Town Spurs have been using the time to play friendlies and test some of the young talent pushing through the structures at Ikamva.

There were a few familiar faces at the matches, but there was no official word on if they would be signed.

Meanwhile, former Ikamva wunderkind Gareth Ncaca, who now works for neighbours Cape Town All Stars as assistant coach, believes they have done a better job signing players in this January transfer period.

The Ikamva graduate says they were unlucky during the off-season because he had hoped to influence some of his former players from the now-dissolved Cape Umoya to join.

He tells the Daily Voice: “It’s always the case, you always try to bring in as many Cape players with you. We missed out on a lot of guys we had targeted.

“Even Cape Town Spurs snatched some of the guys we had our eyes on.”

Ncaca now works across the road from where he got his validation as “the next big thing”.

Of drukking his stempel af on the youngsters, he says: “I try to stay open-minded and let the youngsters be. You don’t want to force your name on the guys.

“I think a lot of them do know me. I’m lucky that my generation we’re maybe not that old, so some of the guys saw me play or their fathers are telling them.

“There are a lot where you can see that they don’t really know who you are.

“Then they get surprised during some of the sessions when we join them for training.”

He says he’s enjoying the process as he transitions from just a former player to a coach, adding: “You get to a stage where you are still learning. I’ve been around now and worked with some good people and players.

“We have the right team, the right mix to make a push. We have a good working relationship with ‘Coach Themba’ [Sinethemba Badela] and [head coach] Allan Freese. It’s working out well so far.”

Ncaca says of the rest of the season: “It’s going to be tough. We still have to still face the guys above us. We have eight home games and we have to capitalise like we did last year around this time.

“We’ve brought back Lesvin Stoffels from Pretoria Callies, he will give us some options in attack. We also have Ayabulela Konqobe [former Ajax, Chippa and others] also here with us. Their quality and experience could really help us push for the title.”

