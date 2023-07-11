Hello my good football people, how’s it going? Mad to think we’re only four and a half weeks away from the new season! Now’s the time to put in extra effort like visiting relatives you’re not fond of, going to events with the Missus that you can’t stand and spending extra time with the kids, so that everyone leaves you THE F*** ALONE when it all kicks off again.

Naah, you know I’m kidding. The smart ones among us can watch as much football as we like while strategically putting in the family hours on an ongoing basis! While money is being spent in the transfer market, compared to the manic Todd Boehly kid-in-a-sweet-shop approach last window, it all seems incredibly slow. SLOW: Blues owner Todd Boehly. Deals are taking longer to thrash out and supporters are becoming increasingly frustrated.

But I think we need to just calm down a bit, add some perspective for the spoilt modern-day fans who just expect their club to lay out humongous transfer fees like it’s a game of f*****g Monopoly. With Declan Rice expected to complete a move to Arsenal from West Ham soon, you could find them all over the internet… Gooners slating their own board because they were taking an incremental approach to hitting the right fee, with: “Why can’t they just give them the £105m they want?”. Do these pricks understand what £105m actually is?

And Manchester United fans who say “why can’t the Glazers accept £5.5bn instead of holding out for £6bn. Have they stopped to really think about it? It’s £500m, we’re talking about. I mean look at our very own PSL, known as the most organised and professional division in Africa, played in world-class stadiums. Do you know what it’s valued at? Like all the teams combined? It’s approximately £140m. That wouldn’t even cover Liverpool’s annual wage bill! People seem to lose all comprehension of value when it comes to money in the Premier League.

It’s a reflection of the times… perceived value, grotesque spending, the gap between rich and poor. Like these arseholes in South African nightclubs who “wash” their hands with R20k bottles of Hennessy, while the majority struggle to buy a packet of frikkin’ pap… Anyway, onto the most recent BIG transfer story and that has to be Mason Mount to United…

My honest view in an nutshell. I didn’t want him to leave because he’s a Chelsea boy, at the club since he was six and worked his way through the ranks, and eventually named the club’s Player of the Year (20/21 & 21/22). WISH HIM WELL: Mason Mount. But something changed and his form dropped dramatically. This of course is probably temporary, but last season he was horrible to watch. Have United bought a great player? Well, as with Kai Havertz to Arsenal, I’d say it’s a bit of a gamble.

Have United improved their squad with Mase? Mmmmh, yeah, slightly… he’s not world class, but very decent. Let’s put it this way, he’s not the type of midfielder that’s gonna light up the pitch every week. I personally wish him all the very best despite going to a potential rival.