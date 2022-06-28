Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat is one of two players who are in line to make their Springbok debuts off the bench in the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

While the rest of the team features the names we’ve come to expect from a Bok matchday squad, coach Jacques Nienaber says of the two rookies: “We have a fantastic crop of young players who have really been working hard at training and putting up their hands, and it is pleasing for us as coaches to give Salmaan and Elrigh this opportunity.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Here we go! The first Springbok team for 2022 has a familiar look to it

2️⃣ uncapped players have been named on the bench

🗣️ “We have a fantastic crop of young players who have really been working hard”

🔗 More here: https://t.co/Dsvs4Au5Lc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/KaS357HngR — Springboks (@Springboks) June 28, 2022

“Salmaan was with us on our tour to the UK last season, and despite being so young he brings a different sense of experience as a former Junior Springbok and SA Schools captain, while Elrigh also featured in a World Rugby U20 Championship and has been playing senior provincial rugby for a while.

“We have a plan for the season in terms of giving some of the young players a chance to show what they can do at international level, while at the same time taking stock of the seasoned campaigners and where they are in terms of their rugby.