You wouldn’t say that South African football has a lot in common with Germany, France, Spain. But when you ask fans in those countries which team will win the league at the end of the upcoming season, they all know the answer.

Bayern Munich looks set for an 11th straight Bundesliga title, Paris St Germain will retain their Ligue 1 crown and Real Madrid are favourites to win La Liga. And here in Mzansi, Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to continue their reign at the top of the PSL for the sixth year running. Downs have been in a league of their own after finishing 16 points clear at the top.

And with the rest of the top eight separated by just nine punte, it’s almost accepted that it’s a one-team league, even by their “rivals”. But let’s take them out of the equation and preview the rest of the league. CAF BOUND: Citizens Cape Town City

Key players: Hugo Marquez, Thabo Nodada, Mdu Mdantsane One to watch: Kjally Drammeh Having secured their best finish in a PSL season by ending runners-up to Sundowns, City are out to improve on that.

What does that mean? Well, closing a 16-point gap to Masandawana would be a start and winning a first trophy since the 2018 MTN8. Coach Eri Tinkler believes he has the talent at his disposal to do that, now it’s down to his players to repay that faith. One league defeat in the second half of last season and a club-record 14 clean sheets suggests that they have sorted out their defensive problems under former coaches Benni McCarthy and Jan Olde Riekerink.

But Tinkler is hoping the attack he revamped in January can start firing. Upfront the likes of Darwin Gonzalez, Kjally Drammeh, Jordan Bender and Mogamat May have all had a proper pre-season. And with the emergence of talented youngsters like Liphumlo “Kaka” Sifumba and Luke Daniels this season, Tinkler believes his team will be in the goals.

VONKEL FOOTIE: Stellies youngstars can sparkle Stellies Key players: Deano van Rooyen, Junior Mendieta, Lasse Sobiech One to watch: Antonio van Wyk

Steve Barker’s Stellies started last season like a house on fire, going 11 games unbeaten and running Sundowns close until the Christmas break. That’s the sort of foundation he will be hoping his team can lay at the start of this term again and launch themselves into Africa, after finishing fourth last time. With a massive squad revamp, it may be easier said than done.

At the back, they have cool heads in central defenders Rafiq de Goede, new Bafana Bafana defender Vusi Sibiya and German journeyman Lasse Sobiech. But it’s Stellies’ talented kids who will be looking to make the headlines and bringing champagne football to the Boland. Stellies can boast Premier League NextGen winners Bafana Bafana call-up Antonio van Wyk, Devin Titus and Oswin Andries, as well as established youngsters like Athenkosi Mcaba and Ibraheem Jaabar.

CONTENDERS: Royal AM Royal AM Key players: Ricardo Nascimento, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Samir Nurkovic One to watch: Shane Roberts

After making the hele scenes in their first season in the top flight, Ma’Mkhize’s boys will be out to show that their third-placed finish was no fluke. With another coaching shake-up in the introduction of experienced Khabo Zondo at the helm, it’s going to be interesting to see how the former Bafana Bafana No.2 and last term’s main man John Maduka gel. Big names Ricardo Nascimento, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Samir Nurkovic have arrived from Sundowns, Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs respectively and will demand game time.

With egos galore, big talk must be backed up by big performances. FRESH START: Supersport United SuperSport United Key players: Thulani Hlatshwayo, Grant Margeman, Thabang Sibanyoni

One to watch: Selaelo Rasebotja Gavin Hunt is back at Matsatsantsa and he and the club will be hoping for a return to the good old days. With the revival the key theme running through the club, the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Grant Margeman, Thabang Sibanyoni will all be keen to reignite their careers.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo will bring much-needed experience while Sundowns loanees Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni can spark a talented, but thin squad GLAMOUR BOY: Ashley du Preez can boost Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Key players: Keagan Dolly, Ashley du Preez, Siyethemba Sithebe

One to watch: Yusuf Maart Without a major trophy since 2015, the Glamour Boys have spent big in the hopes of ending that drought. Their rebuild sees the arrival of Stellenbosch duo Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez and AmaZulu schemer Siyethemba Sithebe.

And the fact that Yusuf Maart makes the preview as the one to watch just goes to show that coach Arthur Zwane has been desperate for some new blood in his setup. BUC THE TREND: Pirates ace Evidence Makgopa Orlando Pirates Key players: Dean Hotto, Tapelo Xoki, Bandile Shandu

One to watch: Evidence Makgopa The arrival of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro caused a huge stir after now-assistant Mandla Ncikazi and sacked Fadlu Davids helped the team to sixth last season. But the Happy People will be all smiles if their Black Ones are fighting for the title again this season.