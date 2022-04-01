Die poppe sal weer dans for Mzansi fans now that stadiums have been opened to half capacity.

But perhaps sports clubs and federations have to get more creative about building back the gees for fans and find new groups to lure to live sport.

The Bulls got the ball rolling this week by announcing that they will sell their tickets for just R25 for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash against Irish giants Ulster.

The Stormers joined the rolling maul by offering fans R50 tickets for the first 2000 fans who want to come show up and watch them take on the Ospreys at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

Then for today’s Kaapse derby at Newlands in the 1Day Cup between Western Province and Paarl Rocks, tickets are available for between R20-R40.

PSL fans will have to wait a little longer for details, but I have it on good authority that league bosses have told clubs to drop their prices too.

That will mean watching Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium could be less than the regular R40 and Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium will cost less that R60.

While it’s all good and well that clubs are dropping ticket prices, it might not be sustainable and vaccination drives might be the only way to go in order to get stadiums to open fully.

So perhaps pre-game and half-time entertainment will be on the cards soon.

Also family enclosures could be a way to go.

Maybe having a section where young families can take their kids to an area that is a bit less rowdy.

After all biere are back on sale at stadiums and we all know that it can get a bietjie handuit once mense get gesous.

Gaming fans who tokkel Fifa could also be a new target audience for football clubs.

With thousands of gamekoppe already fans of the beautiful game, maybe have pre-game tournaments in conjunction with PSL games could pak the stadium too.

Let’s just get back to the game and bring the gees again.

[email protected]