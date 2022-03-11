I don’t think I need to tell anyone that I think Hugo Broos is doing a pretty good job with Bafana Bafana.

Yeah, South Africa failed to make it to the final round of World Cup qualifying, but even going down to the wire against Ghana was never in the bones.

Aside from the ridiculous penalty for the Black Stars and Safa’s case against Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye, Bafana fell short.

And they did so in a number of ways.

But Broos reckons a physically tougher side will give Bafana the muscle to fight for their right to impose their game on the opposition.

With the qualifying campaign for the next Afcon kicking off in June, this is the next step in Bafana’s evolution.

We’ll get to see them in action later this month against Guinea in Belgium and world champions France in Lille.

Looking at the preliminary squad, though, no one is going to convince me that Ethan Brooks is a breker in the midfield, with perhaps Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare being the only players who can through their weight around.

But it’s not about bulk.

LIGHTWEIGHT: Ethan Brooks

Should Bafana face Guinea’s Naby Keita or N’Golo Kante of France, they will come up against some of the toughest midfielders in the game.

These manne though are no taller or gebou than Cheslin Kolbe or Lionel Messi.

It’s about being able to centre your mass and stay strong on the ball.

A couple of extra hours in the gym and some innovative crossfit training can get Bafana to compete.

Either way, they can expect a lesson up close if Kante is on the pitch.

