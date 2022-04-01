With fans like these, who needs enemies?

I spent most of Tuesday evening reading social media reaction while Bafana Bafana was getting schooled by world champions France.

And while the 5-0 scoreline in Lille flattered South Africa’s performance, I wondered why some fans were surprised.

I’m not trying to troll the trolls, but what were you expecting? Bafana to beat France?

LONG ROAD AHEAD: South Africa’s head coach Hugo Broos

Since Hugo Broos took over the team in May last year, there has been a lot to be positive about surrounding the national team.

In that time, Bafana have played 15 matches and lost just one competitive match - that 1-0 defeat to Ghana that cost SA a place in the World Cup qualifier playoffs.

We all remember how that one went down, with the penalty that should not have been.

Maar nou ja.

And Bafana have done all of that with a majority of new faces in the team.

So by most metrics, the national team is tracking an upward curve.

Broos, for his part, has been on the money when it comes to identifying the shortcomings of his team.

He has been honest about the obvious lack of experience and physicality.

WORLD BEATERS: France are literally the best

He’s pointed out the shortage of natural goalscorers and players exposed to tougher competition.

Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme - we know this.

But there I was, trying to fall asleep after Broos and captain Ronwen Williams’ debrief reading comments from ouens crying about how we didn’t pitch against France - the champions of the world and just last year also added the Uefa Nations League title to their trophy room.

PAK SLAE: Ronwen Williams

Only Brazil and Belgium are ranked above them and coach Didier Deschamps has the hele who’s who to pick from.

Bafana are ranked 68th.

They weren’t even the worst team in action on Tuesday night. That dubious honour goes to 92nd-placed Armenia - the ancestral home of the Kardashians - getting klapped 9-0 by 45th-ranked Norway.

While I am pointing out that Bafana did better than the gulf between the gulf in opposition ranking suggests, I digress.

What I do want to say is Bafana have been growing in competence on their own level.

In Africa, club performances are looking up and the national team’s next test will be qualifying for next year’s Afcon.

Make no mistake, it won’t be easy.

But I can tell you that pak in France hit them like a shot of Stroh rum.

If they don’t understand what is expected of them now, nothing will give them that perspective.

Maybe some fans need some perspective too.

