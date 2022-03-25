While the rest of Mzansi celebrated the lifting of more Covid-19 restrictions, PSL bosses were wringing their hands.

With the news that stadiums can welcome back half their capacity in vaccinated fans or ones with a negative test no older than 72 hours, cricket and rugby opened the doors immediately.

Uncle Cyril announced the news on Tuesday night and the Proteas were calling for fans to stiek uit for their final ODI against Bangladesh.

And I’m sure that this weekend will be a big one for Cape sports fans, with the Stormers giving us something to shout about recently.

But for soccer fans, it was droog.

PSL bosses sent out an email to the clubs telling them that the exco will meet this Monday to discuss the way back.

I’d warn them not to hold their breath though.

The PSL and the clubs aren’t nearly as keen to bring the fans back.

With logistics like security and stadium rentals, it costs too much to host fans.

At least that was the argument from CEO Irvin Khoza when the government allowed 2000 people in stadia.

Anyway, don’t expect the PSL to do the right thing.

Their track record of being unaccountable to anyone but their own interests was on blast this week after they let power players Kaizer Chiefs off the hook for failing to honour fixtures despite Covid cases.

Also Golden Arrows, whose owner Mato Madlala is the acting CEO of the league, escaped a point deduction for the wrongful registration of a player.

Explain that one to the ruin of Ajax Cape Town, Cape Town Spurs, after the Tendai Ndoro debacle.

