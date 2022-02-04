Mark Boucher’s upcoming gross misconduct hearing at Cricket South Africa (CSA) could have wide-ranging consequences for the game in South Africa.

While Boucher has already fumbled an apology to Paul Adams for being part of the players group that use to sing the racially-charged parody of “Brown Girl in the Ring”, it’s not really his character on trail.

His relationship with former interim coach Enoch Nkwe, the process that saw Nkwe become his assistant and Nkwe’s subsequent resignation will have a bigger impact.

And, though, the topic of race is going to be at the forefront, it’s not what I’m going to be talking about.

Boucher’s appointment and its justification is what I’m really struggling with.

If it’s proved that Director of Cricket and BFF Graeme Smith gave him the job ahead of more qualified coaches, then what does that mean?

BRASKAP: Graeme Smith

It’s now well-documented that Nkwe had the better credentials and the likes of Ashwill Prince, to name another prominent coach of colour, have the superior papiere to back up their claims for the national team job.

Bad results for Boucher had put a target on his back, but the comeback Test-series win over India recently seems to have made his supporters louder.

If Boucher and Smith win their argument on the coaching position, can you now sommer appoint someone that you like the job?

Granted, sometimes, the RIGHT person for the job is not always the most qualified.

But giving your “bra” the job in any other circumstance in such a high-profile position just doesn’t sit right with me.

And in an environment as deurmekaar as CSA, it is only going to set a terrible precedent.

