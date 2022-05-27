While Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final, let’s give it up for Premier League winners Manchester City. Four titles in the last five seasons can’t be sniffed at.

Yes, the money does help, but it’s more than that. And once again the credit must go to coach Pep Guardiola. What was so striking about City’s title triumph? No strikers, of course.

ALL-OUT NINE: Erling Haaland Ahead of the season, they had let Sergio Aguero go and when they didn’t bring in a replacement, they looked short up front compared to their rivals after failing to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham. Liverpool had Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to call on. Manchester United had brought back Cristiano Ronaldo and added Jadon Sancho to an attack that boasted Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

And European champions Chelsea reunited with Romelu Lukaku, who had a point to prove at Stamford Bridge and the Prem. But City’s manne stepped up to the plate with Raheem Sterling (13) and Riyad Mahrez (11) hitting double figures and Kevin de Bruyne scoring a career-best 15 goals for the season. Ilkay Gundogan, whose goals in the second half of the season carried City to the title last term, weighed in eight - the same number as Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus..

And Phil Foden also hit nine goals. Pep just loves to play without strikers - just ask Lionel Messi. With youngster Julian Alvarez and viking warrior Erling Haaland added to the squad for next season, City have got to be favourites for a hattrick of titles.