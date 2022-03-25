“I never thought of losing, but now that it's happened, the only thing is to do it right.

“That's my obligation to all the people who believe in me. We all have to take defeats in life.”

When I was getting ready to write this column, I was looking for some thoughtful motivational quotes about defeat.

In the next five days, ons se Bafana Bafana are set to face recent Afcon competitors before meeting world champions France.

MIDFIELD MUSCLE: Mothobi Mvala must battle

And so that Muhammad Ali quote seemed like a way in to look at the task facing Hugo Broos’ manne.

All through the buildup to the trip to Belgium and France, Broos has been saying that his team are not going there to win, but to learn.

It’s a brave statement to make, because knowing that you can expect a pak isn’t the best motivation.

However, playing against teams with players who perform weekly almost exclusively in Europe’s top leagues is a sure way to expose Bafana to what’s expected of them.

EXPOSURE: Bafana fullback Terrence Mashego

Last year’s World Cup qualifier in Ghana was a rude awakening for Broos’ team.

They were bullied off the park before their hearts were broken by a terrible penalty call.

And while you can complain about the Ghananians’ physicality, playing in competitive leagues would have prepared Bafana better for the test in Cape Coast.

So this week will be a steep learning curve for our boys.

It’s exactly what the coach wants though.

And his job this week is to get his players in the right mindset to take their pak like men, and come out knowing that they will have to be stronger on the ball.

B RING THE PACE: SA striker Fagrie Lakay

Using your body to protect possession is fundamental to the game and something our players really should know once they reach international level.

But Broos instead is having to prep.

Guinea boss Kaba Diawara, who played 15 games for Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in their unsuccessful bid for a back-to-back Premier League and FA Cup double in Manchester United’s 1998/99 treble season, knows all about the rough stuff.

Injured captain Naby Keita is a master at riding challenges.

And, then of course, Les Bleus boast N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba in their midfield, who bounce out of tackles.

Bafana will have to be oppit to give their opponents something to think about.

Mamelodi Sundowns hardman Mothobi Mvala is the only recognised holding midfielder with a physical presence in the squad.

And he was a late call-up.

The rest - Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare - will have to throw their weight around.

But ball players Ethan Brooks and Teboho Mokoena have been criticised for being lightweights and they will have to staan sterk if they get their kans.

While midfield will be the main area where SA will be tested, the rest of the squad are sukkel too.

Wingbacks like Cape Town City’s leftback Terrence Mashego and his right-sided teammate are sure to have the heat turned up by Kingsley Coman and Kylian Mbappe.

And even if those grootname don’t face Bafana, Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku are a cut above anything they have faced.

Finally upfront, with no Percy Tau, I hope they are unable to unleash Fagrie Lakay off the shoulder of France’s backline.

His pace and a powerful strike will be Bafana’s biggest weapon in Europe.

