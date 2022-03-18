The Proteas have some compromises to make even when we expect 100-percent commitment from them.

We’ve seen them produce some lacklustre and erratic performances over the summer - think the first Tests against the touring Indians and then in New Zealand.

But they fought back from a black eye to give their opponents a bloedbek each time.

Now some of those five-day heroes are rumoured to be forsaking the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh for a money-making holiday to the Indian Premier League.

LEVEL UP: Glenton Stuurman

There are unconfirmed reports that Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are spatting even after being told by Test skipper that this would be “a loyalty test”.

Kyk’ie mense, I can’t blame them for taking the money and running. Petrol is duur.

But to be honest, I get it. Go and get that cash. You’re not going to get it here.

Anyway, it could be a good time to give those manne a “rest”. Or at least smaller workloads.

And even better, let’s find some new talent.

Duanne Olivier and Anrich Nortje (if fit) can still lead the attack against Bangladesh.

Then there are seamer options in Lutho Siphamla and Glenton Stuurman, who could both use the series to build some confidence at this level, and also allrounder Wiaan Mulder.

We have a klomp spinners too in Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Senuran Muthasamy who can all bat.

Then there are honger youngsters like Dewald Brevis, who can also turn the ball.

We’re not hard-up for talent here. Let’s invest in the future here, while the main manne cash in at the IPL.

