I have a confession to make. I want Liverpool to win the Premier League on Sunday. And then I want Jurgen Klopp and his Reds to go on and win the Champions League to complete the quadruple.

There, I said it. And I’ll go on to say that they deserve nothing less for the season that they have had - which has been absolutely incredible, after bagging the League and FA Cups already. Obviously, they will have to beat Wolves on the final day and hope that Manchester City drop points and then take on a Real Madrid side that never know when they’re beaten in the European Cup decider next weekend.

UNSUNG: Mohammed Salisu scored vital strikes But it almost seems fated that this season goes Liverpool’s way. Consider this: they started off the 2022 a helse 14 points behind City. Now they are 90 minutes away from the title. And I bet Liverpool fans would want no one other than Steven Gerrard to be the only man who can stop City from winning on the final day.

Can you imagine his Aston Villa are kingmakers? Mr Liverpool finally helping them win the title after that famous slip against Chelsea in 2014? CUP HERO: Young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool certainly aren’t favourites on Sunday - no team that has gone into the final day top of the table have failed to lift the title since 1989. The team that felt that pain? Yes, Liverpool - thanks to my Arsenal. But you never know.

Then there is that Champions League final in Paris. And, yoh, is there some history there. This will be the third time they meet in the decider - with each club having one win. HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING: Luis Diaz And memories of Real’s victory in 2018 are still fresh in the memories.

One Liverpool man who is jukking to get his own back is Mo Salah, who had his game cut short after a WWE-style DDT from Sergio Ramos that popped his shoulder. So long as Gareth Bale doesn’t show up, I think the Reds can do it this time. Liverpool’s win in their head-to-heads, meanwhile, came in 1981. Guess where? That’s right, Paris.

Reds fans have been tooring the Bernabeu with pics of the scorer of the winner in their penalty shootout win, Alan Kennedy, all around the renovation construction site. Then there’s the Carlo Ancelotti connection. He was in charge of AC Milan in Liverpool’s Istanbul miracle - even though he did get his revenge in the 2007 final. That’s a klompie spooky coincidences. Others will say they are signs. We’ll have to wait and see.

Up until this point, though, it’s been all about the excellence of Klopp and his squad. We all know about the Salahs, the Sadio Manes and the Virgil van Dijks, but there are a number of unsung heroes that have kept the bandwagon rolling. Looking at their successful campaigns in the League and FA Cups, something crazy happened.

In both those competitions, the Reds’ top goalscorer has been none other than Takumi Minamino. He scored three FA Cup goals and four in the League Cup to help the team to the Wembley, where they prevailed on penalties. And who can forget their heroes in those finals?

Goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, 23, kept his cool to make the telling save AND then score the winning spotkick. And of course backup leftback Kostas Tsimikas clinched the double at Wembley from the spot last weekend. Ibrahima Konate is another player who has been integral. Whether coming in for Van Dijk or Joel Matip, he has been rock solid.

In his 27 appearances, Liverpool have lost exactly zero times. I also have to tip my hat to Naby Keita, who finally looks like a player after some really inconsistent performances over his Anfield career. Now he is delivering and has scored some crucial goals from the Reds’ midfield, where goals have been pretty rare.

Which brings us to Thiago Alcantara. After a long period of injuries and adjustment, he looks like the man Klopp thought he was getting when he joined as a European champion from Bayern Munich last season. Not too long ago, the Spaniard was the scapegoat for Liverpool looking sluggish. Now he makes them tick.

He’s like a new signing. And talking of new signings, don’t play down just what a huge boost Luis Diaz has been since his January arrival. The Colombian hit the ground running with Salah and Mane fighting it out at Afcon and had to step up when Salah was moping from his disappointments with Egypt.