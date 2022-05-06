It’s awards season again as the Premier League and European campaigns reach a nailbiting finale. Last week, Liverpool yster Mo Salah was named the Footballer Writers’ Award (FWA) winner for this season - claiming it for the second time after winning it in 2017/18.

And with the football season done and dusted by the end of the month, the PFA and Premier League will be naming their list of luminaries. PFA holder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Players’ Player for the last two seasons, while his Manchester City teammate Ruben Dias is the Premier League’s top star. But who will it be this season?

While these manne fight it out for titles, let’s take a look at who makes it into my Dream XI from the current campaign. IN GOALS: Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Starting with my No.1, I’m going to give the gloves to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale. With 12 clean sheets to date, Ramsdale comes in ahead of the usual suspects Allison Becker and Ederson. That’s because Ramsdale arrived at Arsenal for 30m after two relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United and had to adapt to rejigged defence with new boys Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of him.

At 23, he can only get better. ON FIRE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

The Liverpool fullback gets a ton of criticism for his defensive work. Sure he leaves a lot of space behind himself when he gets forward up the Reds’ right flank, but it’s what he does up the pitch that defines him. With 12 assists this season, only Mo Salah has more.

I have to give a shoutout to Reece James in this position. If Chelsea can’t hold on to him for some reason, this guy will be the most wanted man at Stamford Bridge. DOMINANT DUTCHMAN: Reds’ Virgil van Dijk Centreback Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

What more can we say about Virgil. When the Dutchman is dominating at the back for Liverpool, there is hardly anyone better in the world. The £75m man’s presence after his long-term injury last season, just shows what a difference he makes this time around as the Reds are back fighting to the title - and an unprecedented quadruple. While, you can point out that title rivals Man City and Ruben Dias have conceded one fewer goal in the league, VVD and his Red took the League Cup from City and KO’d from the FA Cup.

OFF TO MADRID: Antonio Rudiger Centreback Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea It’s got to be Rudiger, right? Lots of teams have a talisman at the back - someone in the backline who gets fans on their feet.

Arsenal’s Gabriel and Southampton centreback Jan Bednarek as joint top-scoring centrebacks and Spurs have tough-tackling Cristian Romero. But Rudiger takes the cake as he heads to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Chelsea fans are sure going to miss him.

SWAGGER: City’s versatile Joao Cancelo, right Leftback Joao Cancelo - Man City I was going to go with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson at first, but Joao Cancelo changed my mind.

And any non-Liverpool fan will be nodding with approval right now. Sure Robertson has the third-most assists in league - behind only teammates Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - but doesn’t play with the swagger of the Man City ace. Cancelo might not have impressive stats like his Reds counterpart, but when you consider that he is isn’t a leftback and pops up all over in City’s attack, then you’ll be as impressed as I am with this yster.

GOAL POACHER: City's Riyad Mahrez Right midfield Riyad Mahrez - City The Algerian may not make the sort of devastating runs from deep he used to make at Leicester, but he is enjoying his best season for Man City this season.

And now just as with the Foxes, his 11 goal return is key in driving his team to fourth Prem title at Eastlands. LEADER: Kevin De Bruyne Centre midfield Kevin de Bruyne - City

Joint leading goalscorer for his Manchester team with 11 strikes, the powerhouse Belgian gets more imperious with each masterclass. Runs any game he plays in. And is on his way to becoming an all-time Prem great as a modern-day amalgam of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. Left midfield

Thiago - Liverpool The Liverpool maestro is coming into his own now after a long period of adapting and fitness problems. His passing range, vision and ball retention are unrivalled in the league currently and he compatriots Cesc Fabregas and Santi Cazorla.

JEWEL OF THE EAST: Spurs ace Heung-Min Son Right forward Heung-min Son - Spurs The most underrated superstar in the Premier League. Sure, Son is raking up the goals for Spurs, but he lives in his partner Harry Kane’s shadow.

With 19 goals this term, he has six more than his English teammate and it’s the Korean’s time to shine. Centre forward Sadio Mane - Liverpool

The Senegal ace is Liverpool’s stalwart in attack, the unsung hero with 14 goals, the one who makes that Reds forward line tick. Whether he is playing in the middle or on the right, he is the man who has defences scrambling with his movement while Jota (15) and Salah (21) benefit. He edges out Cristiano Ronaldo with 18 goals.

Left forward Mo Salah - Liverpool Who else but Salah will complete this line-up? The Egyptian is the top goalscorer and assist-maker in the league to date.