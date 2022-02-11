Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have asked for a better Afcon.

His two star players - Mo Salah and Sadio Mane - went toe to toe in the final and their rivalry was pretty much the story of the tournament.

We all know that Mane and Senegal prevailed in the penalty shootout.

But there’s more… The two African aces will pak mekaar aan once more for a place at the World Cup in next month’s Caf playoffs.

PARTNERS IN CRIME: Deadly Salah and Mane

While many people think this may have a detrimental effect on the Reds’ attack, I can only imagine that this will sharpen them up even more.

Before diving into Salah v Mane or Salah x Mane - whichever way you see it - I just want to clear up a misconception.

I watched this whole Klopp v Afcon ding unfold for a while now. And I’ve rolled my eyes every time I hear Klopp criticised for calling Afcon “a small tournament”.

I saw that press conference. I watch most Premier League pressers live and Klopp was not saying that.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was asked by an English journalist about whether he was relieved to see the back of the European World Cup qualifiers in November and whether he was happy that he was going to have his full squad available for the rest of the season, barring injuries and Covid.

Being the considerate and thoughtful man that he is he had to remind the Englishman that it’s not only about Europe.

His response was: “I hear about the qualifiers all the time, but in January there is a little tournament in Africa and Asia are playing games too, if I’m right. And South America as well.”

All he was doing was telling the English media that they can’t just think about European qualifiers when he has a squad of stars from all over the world.

INSTANT IMPACT: Luis Diaz has had a fast start

So no. Klopp was not saying that Afcon is a small tournament. He was understating it in response to the English media belittling Afcon by hardly acknowledging its existence.

The story was blown out of proportion later when an African-based journalist took him to task about the comment and reports that Liverpool were part of the European Clubs Assocation’s push to have Afcon rescheduled.

Either way. I hope that puts that story to bed and we can now get back to Salah and Mane.

Liverpool fans like to play up the rivalry between the pair and love to point out that they lack any real chemistry.

They always point out how Mane reacted when Salah went for goal rather than pass to the open Senegalese in a 3-0 win at Burnley on August 31 2019.

It’s nothing new.

The fact that they try to outscore one another is probably totally fine with Klopp - they are trying to win football matches.

And it’s working for him this season too. With 16 Premier League goals for Salah and Mane’s eight, the Reds boss will be confident that his star strikers can help them maintain the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the title.

Add Roberto Firmino, new boy Luis Diaz and in-form Diogo Jota, they can also make their stemme dik in the Champions League - which resumes with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

SCORING FREELY: in-form Reds ace Diogo Jota

With those three adding to the competition for places - and goalscoring kanse - you can expect Mane and Salah to try even harder.

You see, the sharper they are, the better for Liverpool.

As an Arsenal fan, I’m diep jaloors of that Reds attack, with the club jagging Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang weg and the team scoring just once all January long.

Klopp’s options are the envy of Europe, to be fair, though. No other team can boast that attack. Only Bayern Munich (22), Ajax (20) and City (18) scored more than Liverpool’s 17 in the Champions League group stages.

And that’s down to Liverpool’s ability to create goalscoring chances at will.

We often talk about fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold being the Reds’ main playmakers.

But that’s misleading.

In an interesting analysis by US football magazine The Athletic, they highlighted the areas of the pitch where Prem sides have more touches that their opponents.

Liverpool’s “control” map is virtually the entire pitch, except for the areas close to their own corner flags, the opposition’s penalty area.

The most notable other area where the Reds lack control is just around the oppositions “D” again.

This is where many people imagine where a Thiago Alcantara or Firmino is supposed to be do their magic.

It’s also where Mane and Salah operate. It’s a zone where you have to pull the trigger.

Those to aren’t going to defer to anyone when the chance opens up.

And it’s just gonna make for another classic showdown for a place at a little tournament in Qatar at the end of the year.

