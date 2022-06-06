Lyle Lakay doesn’t skrik for Morocco’s Atlas Lions ahead of Thursday’s 2023 Afcon qualifiers opener. The leftback looks set to face off against Paris St Germain rightback Achraf Hakimi in the Rabat clash, after a knee injury ruled out Cape Town City star and regular leftback Terrence Mashego.

But Cape-born Mamelodi Sundowns ace Lakay is vol gees after being named the PSL Defender of the Season after a treble-winning season and is ready for his big test. OPPONENT: Achraf Hakimi He says: “I took out a lot from the game against France [in March]. “Even the game that we are playing against Morocco, who have a majority of European-based players and Hakimi is in the team too.

“So it’s going to be a big test for us. “But I think we are up for the task. And that’s why if we stick to the game plan the coach [Hugo Broos] has for us we’ll come back home with the much-needed results that we need as a team.” UNLUCKY: Injured Terrence Mashego, left With just five caps at the age of 30, Lakay believes he is just getting better after a return of four goals and nine assists last season.