The Springboks team is like that guy whose friend request is permie “pending” on Facebook. That ou who opened an account and is either never on it, or he’s like a roofkyker going through profiles and news without much profile activity.

To do that, you have to give access to all. In this digital age, it’s as quick as “logging in”. Rant over and onto what I actually want to talk to you about the Bok captaincy. Up until now, I’ve only heard those in charge saying they’ve got a klomp options to replace the injured Siya Kolisi in the Rugby Championship. And with the first Test being next week, I decided to look at the options a little closer myself.

So let’s go, starting from front to back. PROVEN LEADER, NOT A STARTER: Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, right Among the props, Steven Kitshoff is the obvious choice as a leader. The former Stormers captain has been there and done it all. Problem is, he is not a starter and with the front rows playing only 40 or so minutes at a time, the leader will have to come from somewhere else.

Pushing behind them in the scrums are the locks and here, Eben Etzebeth is the most realistic choice to exit the tunnel first. He has been there and done it before, captaining the side on 12 occasions the last of which was against Australia in 2019. Therefore, he is the most experienced and logical choice to lead the Boks in the absence of both Kolisi and regular vice-captain Handrè Pollard.

DONE IT BEFORE: Eben Etzebeth Etzebeth, though, is recovering from a shoulder injury and while word from the camp is that the is doing well, I doubt whether we’ll see him starting the first Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld next week. Among the loosies there are options aplenty. Experienced No.8 Duane Vermeulen comes to mind, as well as flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Read more here 🗞️https://t.co/3IpAnfBYVL — Springboks (@Springboks) June 27, 2023 A once-off Bok captain against Wales in USA back in 2018, I reckon he should focus on showing South Africa that he’s still the guy who won the World Player of the Year award in 2019. At the base of the scrum, Faf de Klerk is the most experienced scrumhalf, but whether he is the first-choice No.9 remains to be seen. With Jaden Hendrikse nursing a shoulder injury, I’d expect De Klerk to kick off the Rugby Champs as first choice.

Among the flyhalves, Pollard would have been the obvious choice to lead in the absence of Kolisi but he, too, is now sidelined for the hele tournament. Onto the midfield and Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am has been vocal about his dream to lead the team. ONCE-OFF: Pieter-Steph du Toit. It makes sense. Am is one of only a handful of players who are basically guaranteed his starting jersey and with him leading the Sharks, he is a strong candidate, while the name of the man on his inside Damian de Allende has also been mentioned.

Then there are the back three – in my books, players who are too far from the action to lead when quick calls have to be made. Still, the leadership of Willie le Roux could be vital. Without much, or any, direct access to the team digitally over the past few weeks apart from the French the other day I’d say the best candidate to lead the team into battle against Eddie Jones’s Wallabies next week is midfielder Am, who has 31 Test caps to his name.