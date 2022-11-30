There might not be any South African or PSL-based players at the Fifa Men’s World Cup in Qatar, but Macassar’s own Regirl Ngobeni is expected to represent at the women’s edition in Australia and New Zealand next year. A teacher by day and a shot-stopper for the University of the Western Cape on weekend, Ngobeni’s star is on the rise.

The 26-year-old's big breakthrough came last year when she was awarded the inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League Goalkeeper of the Season award. That was a huge achievement, considering she considered hanging up her gloves and focussing on her studies not too long ago. A late call-up to the Banyana Banyana squad shortly after the Covid break convinced her to stay in the game.

Supportive: Ben Biko UWC goalkeeping coach Ben Biko couldn’t be happier about her decision not to quit. He tells the Daily Voice: “I could see she had talent, she just wasn’t well-coached. “I didn’t just focus on coaching her how to just dive and make saves, we worked on her confidence and making her understand that she can improve.

“She has put in the extra work and the results are showing. She is even more confident on the ball now which is a must for modern goalkeepers. “Our motto is ‘no goals against’ and that goes for all the other three goalkeepers in our squad. Each of them must be ready to step up and deliver a clean sheet so that even we don’t score on the other end, we at least secure a point.”

Currently third in the pecking order behind seasoned campaigners Andile Dlamini of powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns and JVW’s Kaylin Swart, Ngobeni will look to climb the ladder even further. But she knows that team success brings individual accolades and recognition. And that’s why it’s important that her team UWC also continues to climb. The Bushies finished second - one up from third - in the Super League this season, after beating Durban Ladies 2-0 in their final match last Saturday. Strong finish: Udubs This time around they matched back-to-back league winners Sundowns with the lowest goals conceded with just 13.

The Bushies won 20 matches, seven less than the league winners and scored 55 goals which is not less than half of Sundowns’ insane 126 goals they scored in their 30 matches. However, unlike the Brazilians, who operate similarly to how they do things in the men’s game by attracting the best players with very high salaries thanks to CAF President Patrice Motsepe foundation’s deep pockets, the majority of UWC’s CAF President Patrice Motsepe players are still full-time students.

Smangele Gamede, the team captain and defender, along with midfielders Amogelang Motau, Noxolo Cesani and Sibulele Holweni have been flying the UWC flag high in the national team. Cesani has since left UWC for France on a dream move to join Stade Reim. As for Ngobeni, she will be getting ready to pack her bags for Australasia where the African champions will face Italy, Argentina and Sweden in Group G.