The Udubs ladies got the job done in the Varsity Cup by beating defending champions UJ in the final and now it’s time to finish the job in the Women’s Super League. With head coach Thina Mbuli at the Women’s World Cup, assistant coach Msekeli Mvalo was left in charge with goalkeeper Ben Biko doubling up as the assistant for the tournament.

UWC’s journey began with a 2-1 defeat against UJ, who had also beaten them in the final and the title last year. CHAMPIONS!!!🥇



They won its once! And then they win it all over again, motivated by setbacks, resilience under pressure, earned not given, what A MOMENT!😭![CDATA[]]>🏆



And Mvalo says it was a blessing playing them so early in the tournament because they were able to fix their issues and beat them 2-0 in the final on Saturday. Lonathemba Mhlongo capitalised on a nervous UJ defence in the first half and Katlego Mabuza getting their second, with Banyana Banyana star defender Bongeka Gamede returning and putting in a Player of the Match shift to secure the trophy.

With a solid 15-year PSL career under his belt, Mvalo is in his second year transitioning from being an active pro to coaching full-time. Of his journey, he says: “I was always clear about what I was going to do next. I’d already done coaching courses while I was still playing. “So you can say, I was at the right place at the right time. While just visiting my friends at UWC and coach Thina invited me to assist her.