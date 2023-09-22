Nobody said it was easy, no one ever said it would be this hard. Those are the words from the hook of Coldplay’s The Scientist, a classic mid-2000s song by that band critics often wrote off as music for emo man-child bed-wetters.

It definitely feels like a dronkverdriet song - the perfect playlist track for a pity party. It’s never difficult to find a bunch of sad sacks. Just look down at the bottom of the PSL. It ends 2-1 at Athlone Stadium…#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/g1qyDMKlH8 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 19, 2023 There you’ll find Cape Town Spurs, who have just made some disappointing football history by getting off to the worst start to a top-flight campaign by a Mother City club.

When the Urban Warriors ended their exile in the NFD via the playoffs, they would never have dreamed of losing six games in a row on their return to the big time. Obviously, the step-up to the top division in South African football was never going to be easy. But, yoh, did they expect it to be this hard? Spurs have been their own worst enemies, producing performances that have betrayed all the hard work they put in to get to this stage.

Tough times: CT Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky Lapses of concentration by individuals all over the pitch have cost coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne in all the matches so far. They have had their chances in front of goal, but their main manne last season Ashley Cupido and Therlo Moosa seem to have left their goalscoring boots in the NFD. It’s a steep learning curve, but the club’s leadership, led by Ari Efstathiou, needs to keep calm and dig themselves out of this hole.

If they want to survive this season, they have to pull together, keep their heads down and do the hard work. The worst thing Bartlett and his troops can do is feel sorry for themselves, especially with social-media chatter branding the coach and players useless. Worrying will give you something to do, but it will not solve your problems.

Bartlett and his manskappe just have to look around to see that it’s not smooth sailing. Off target: Ashley Cupido.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky Misery, they say, loves company and hele Kaapse football fraternity is looking ’n bietjie hartseer. At the moment, Spurs have both Cape Town City and Stellenbosch down in the bottom half of the table with them.

Seven points from seven games so far makes for pretty swak reading. FULL TIME | The points are shared 🤝



🪐 0-0 💙 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Sh4sqyvkQF — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 20, 2023 City looked short on quality once again in a goalless draw TS Galaxy on Wednesday night, but they will be happy that for the first time in six outings that they weren’t on the losing side. In what was a wide open game, it was a surprise that the game ended in a stalemate - but that just tells you how wasteful City have been all season.