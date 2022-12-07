Cape Town Spurs have returned to full training from a short Fifa World Cup break. The Urban Warriors will test their squad in an exciting one-day tournament called the SAS Cup that will be hosted by the Winelands’ own Premiership outfit Stellenbosch.

SQUAD GOALS ❤️‍🔥#ThrowbackThursday#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MFChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/3tJgfM8ceA — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) December 1, 2022 The tournament is named after the highly-regarded Stellenbosch Academy of Sport which has specialised in producing and training some elite rugby talent for all the Springboks levels from junior, senior and even the Sevens. Prepared: Stellies and CT City Spurs will also be joined by Cape Town City in Stellies, where each of the three teams will play one match against each other. The matches will kick off as early as 9am all the way until the afternoon at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Spurs have welcomed such high profile action as they prepare for their Nedbank Cup qualifier against the University of Pretoria immediately after New Year’s celebrations (6 Jan). Nedbank cup The club’s long-serving administrator Shooz Mekuto tells the Daily Voice: “It’s perfect for us. “Our focus is on the league and getting promoted, so anything to prepare us for that long journey is a plus.

“We’ll also restart with the Nedbank Cup as well, which is another opportunity for us to take some chances and make some mistakes. Yes, mistakes might result in us getting knocked out of the tournament which is not ideal, but our priority is getting promotion. “It’s been tough coming so close to getting ourselves back up (to the Premiership), it’s a must for us to win promotion and winning the league is the guarantee so that’s what we’re aiming for.” The Cape has been unlucky with these type of tournaments with the likes of the Cape Town Cup failing to electrify the Mother City’s gees for football and costing some major players their jobs in the process.

The preseason tournament had Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon here to play against SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town - who have since been renamed Cape Town Spurs. Local events entrepreneur China Mpololo has also previously tried with the Cape Town Challenge, which would have seen Ajax Cape Town up against Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows.

That tournament was cancelled before it even kicked off because the City of Cape Town’s due processes were not followed by the organisers. He however claimed otherwise, suggesting that the City of CT refused to support with logistics as they had promised him. As a result, the City of CT has had reservations about hosting high profile tournaments here ever since.

The Nedbank cup The Nedbank Cup was also a total flop when it was brought here, but that didn’t have anything to do with what the City of CT did or didn’t do, but rather because the final featured Free State Stars and Maritzburg United. It didn’t matter where you took that match, that was as unexpected of a final as they come. Spurs will give their full squad a run at the mid-season cup instead of focusing on winning it, with guys like Boitumelo Radiopane, who arrived at Ikamva with a solid goalscoring reputation from Orlando Pirates, still needing a proper platform to showcase what he can do.