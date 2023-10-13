The Cricket World Cup in India has started with a bang. In fact, the skotte have been klapping for hele first week of the tournament.

Before Thursday’s clash between the Proteas and their World Cup aartsvyande Australia, it’s been a moerse runs-fest. Batting records are tumbling in almost every innings. South Africa leads the way after the opening two rounds of matches 🔝#CWC23 stats 👉 https://t.co/0lCeovlpeM pic.twitter.com/L03sON1X3e — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2023 In the opening nine matches, there have been no fewer than 11 centuries scored across the subcontinent.

At this rate, the record 38 tons at the 2015 tournament looks under major threat. Back then there were 14 teams playing in a 49-match World Cup. This time around there are four fewer participants, with the tournament taking 48 games to decide a winner.

And we still have just under month to go So let’s take a look at the centuries and what they mean. Last week’s opening-day clash between holders England and New Zealand set the tone.

Scorecard/Insights: https://t.co/nojIVE04XG pic.twitter.com/4oCSdjmIG0 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 10, 2023 England looked like they had sold themselves short getting 282 in Ahmedabad, but they must have felt they could make a good fist of defending their total. But the Kiwis cruised to a nine-wicket victory with debutants Devon Conway (152*) and Rachin Ravindra (123*) becoming the first duo to score tons in their first World Cup appearance. FUN FACT: Rachin Ravindra’s first name is a combination of Sachin and Rahul - his parents named him after India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Remember them for later.

Smashing debut: Black Cap Rachin Ravindra.Picture credit: Faheim Husain Not to miss out on the party, the Proteas scored the biggest ever World Cup total of 428/5 and became the first side to boast three centurions in a single World Cup innings on the first Saturday. Quinton de Kock (110), Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Aiden Markram (106) all got to three figures with Markram getting his ton in a World Cup-record 49 balls. Opponents Sri Lanka also played their part on the day, with their 326 all out making this the World Cup game with the highest aggregate score - 754/15 in 94.5 overs.

England’s Dawid Malan hammered the biggest score of this tournament so far with his 140 against Bangladesh on Tuesday. No messing about: Aiden Markram.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela And later in the day, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash in Hyderabad produced four centurions. Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) helped the Lankans post 344/9 only for Paki aces Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (131) to star in the biggest successful run chase at a World Cup as they reached 345/4.