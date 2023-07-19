Gray clouds are hovering all over Stellenbosch FC, not only because it’s almost August and the last days of winter, but because it will be raining big games for the club when the new season kicks off next month. The draw for the start of the new term was not kind to coach Steve Barker’s manne, who have PSL Premiership assignments against two Soweto giants, a former league champion, the MTN8 quarterfinals and the NFD champions all in the same month.

It’s a lekker time for us locals, because we’ll see the Winelands outfit against some of the country’s best immediately after what has been a very quiet offseason. Cooking up something special this season 🔥#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/KtLzLuYLqn — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 18, 2023 Stellies welcome last season’s runners-up and reigning Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates for their season-opener at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, 5 August. That match will be followed by a trip away to Limpopo to visit newly-promoted Polokwane City for a midweek fixture four days later.

Their focus will then switch to the MTN8 where they will face former league winners SuperSport United in the quarterfinals and then again in the league towards month-end. They wrap up their busy month with a visit from Kaizer Chiefs, a fixture scheduled for Danie Craven, which will be interesting because of the mess that happened the last time. Cape Town Stadium is unavailable because of renovations. It’s a pretty tough test for Barker’s ouens, who are still in the process of putting their team together for the new campaign.

Shot stopper: Oscarine Masuluke They have announced four new signings all of whom have begun training with the team. Thabo Moloisane arrived as a free agent, while Ivorian defender Ismael Toure from Marumo Gallants as well as Basil Mphahlele and popular goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke from Baroka. These names might not make Twitter trend, but these are the types of signings Barker has been making since their arrival on the Premiership stage four seasons ago.

A year ago, midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa arrived without too much noise in the Winelands from relegated Black Leopards. He is now a full Bafana Bafana international who played a key role in securing the bronze at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in the KZN alongside teammate Iqraam Rayners. Top class: Iqraam Rayners They were both impressive in the “makeshift” Bafana team that had many players not honour the call because clubs don’t have to release players since it’s not on the Fifa calendar.

For Barker however, it’s an opportunity that he welcomes for his players to work their way into the “main” team and earn regular call ups. And with a hectic schedule coming up at the start of the new league season, the coach will be all too happy that he’s got some players who will return in fine form after their performances for Bafana. He tells Diski Business: “As a football club we are proud that we can contribute to the greater scheme of things and to support the national team as much as we can.

“We’re here as a football club to support our national team. It’s always an honour and a privilege to represent your country. “These tournaments that may seem like small tournaments are important for us to do well and improve our ranking both in Africa and on the world stage. Proud: Coach Steve Barker. Picture credit: Shaun Roy “In my opinion it’s important to support the national team to get the best team out there and we see it as an honour and privilege that our players as Stellenbosch have been selected to represent their country.”

He adds: “More importantly, the players wanted to [play for the national team] you know. It’s not every time that you get the opportunity to wear your national team colours, so we were more than happy to release them and provide them with that opportunity. “We’re proud of their effort during the tournament. I thought both players have done really well and came out the tournament with a positive tick behind their performances. Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Iqraam Rayners will return to Stellenbosch as bronze medalists after helping South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Sunday.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 17, 2023 “It’s testimony to the work that we are doing. It’s a reward for what we’re doing as a football club and a reward for the players for their efforts that they are putting on a daily basis.