“ZIMMMMMM iibindaba madoda” couldn’t ring any truer ahead of Friday night’s Cape derby between hosts Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City at the Danie Craven Stadium. It means the “situation right now is worrying” for hosts Stellies.

I’m writing this in honour of Zama Masondo, a dangerous man behind the mic. That opening line above is in reference to his famous greeting to kick off the live commentary of a match. He sets the tone with that unforgettable introduction and even if you were in the middle of a heated banter before a game, when Masondo opens his mouth, you’re captured. Scene is set: Zama Masondo Some of you have been wondering what he’s saying, so there it is ke, you’re welcome.

It’s not going the way it was planned for Stellies, and head coach Coach Steve Barker is also on crutches which must be frustrating with his movement restricted during such a tough period. They’re paying the same price Kaizer Chiefs is paying with promising young players facing a tough situation. Stellies is worse off than Chiefs though, as they now sit dangerously in the playoff position 15 in the table.

This whole thing brings back nightmares of the early signs of the collapse for Ajax Cape Town. Nobody wants these guys to have an even longer season than they have had already. It’s tough because everybody can see that the project will bear fruit and produce national stars, but they need to protect their Premiership status for it to do that.

Big week ahead - 𝐰![CDATA[]]>𝐞 𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐨 𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐠![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧! 😤



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 Stellenbosch FC

🗓 Friday 27 January

🕢 19h30

📺 SuperSport 2

🏟 Danie Craven Stadium pic.twitter.com/X3Nn091AcU — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 23, 2023 It’s unfortunate for them that they’re meeting a City side that is on a positive run after a very inconsistent first half of the season. They’re refreshed with new players joining to inject new energy and will be confident after beating TS Galaxy 1-0 on Friday evening. It wasn’t comfortable for City against their Mbombela visitors, but Lyle Lakay also responded with some sweet deliveries.

Club veteran Taariq Fillies scored the winner, so there’s just so much going right for City right now. Hitting form: CT City stars There’s just no reason they should not to believe that they can beat their struggling hosts in their historic backyard Friday. There’s so many nice things to do in the area too for pre-match met-ups and it’s a place that is easy to walk as well.

One can easily park or get dropped off far from the traffic and walk the rest of the way and make a stop or two along the way. But Stellies will need to get out of their funk and break this unhealthy record that has seen them go winless in seven matches. Stellies are easy to miss when they’re mid table but their current situation can’t be ignored as it would mean the end of this rivalry before it has even become something.