Cape Town Spurs were accepting of their 0-0 draw away in the top of the table clash against Polokwane City at the weekend. There were controversies, it was a game that neither team wanted to lose with the race for promotion set to hit top gear.

On to the next one boys!❤️‍🔥#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MFChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/WAcIqR7Cwe — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 4, 2023 Spurs remain in third place with 31 points after 17 matches so far in this campaign. They switch their focus to the Nedbank Cup for the week, with their clash against 10th-placed Baroka set for Friday.

Friday 10th February - 3:00pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#NedbankCup#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/Tt30uv1iHp — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) February 8, 2023 It’s a match that the Urban Warriors can win but the club’s long-serving administrator Shooz Mekuto wary of how a defeat to affect their promotion ambitions. He tells the Daily Voice: “The league is the priority. But this is a cup game, we have to give our all and finish it in 90 minutes so that we can quickly. “We would be making things difficult for ourselves if we allow the game to go to extra-time and even worse penalties because it’s anybody’s game at that stage.