There’s a lot going on in the mind of Bafana Bafana great Shaun Bartlett, but the number one priority right now is getting Cape Town Spurs promoted to the Premiership. The Spurs head coach is always gaan’ing aan about “controlling what’s in front of you”, adding that it’s been the only way they were able to cope with the inconsistencies of playing in the NFD.

He has now one final assignment with the Urban Warriors vandag, a playoff decider against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala on Wednesday. 🚨NEVER BACK DOWN!🚨



Maritzburg United vs Cape Town Spurs ❤️



Harry Gwala Stadium 🏟️



PSL Promotion play-off🏆



Bartlett used the time off to play some golf at Durbanville Golf Club and clear his mind off Wednesday's big task. The round was courtesy of sports media veteran Gershawn Coetzee, with Bartlett's colleague at Spurs, goalkeeper coach Calvin Marlin, completing our four-ball.

While discussing his national team goal scoring record, the 50-year-old former striker immediately joked that he might have a case that could change his total from 28 to 29 international goals. Last training done. We are ready for Cape Town Spurs.



⚡Pick up your FREE match tickets at the MUFC Office at 397 Victoria Road tomorrow (Wednesday) until 2PM and after 2PM at the stadium gates.#TeamOfChoice #FillUpHarryGwalaStadium pic.twitter.com/dCivdWBN6s — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 13, 2023 He explains that African football statistician Mark Glesson point out that: “One of Shoes’ [Moshoeu] goals in our early qualifiers deflected off my behind [he used a different word I can’t write here] and went in.” You can tell that there is a lekker vibe between the two coaches, dating back to days as Bafana teammates that have experienced some of the most ridiculous and some great moments in a national team jersey.

Marlin jumped in: “How much time have you got!” It’s understandable for a man who was third choice in a staked Bafana team with Andre Arendse and Hans Vonk ahead of him at the 2002 Fifa World Cup which he described as an obvious highlight. Four years later, however, as the first choice, he was part of the national team’s most embarrassing moments at the 2006 African Nations Cup in Egypt.

Marlin recalls: “We didn’t score a single goal and conceded in every single match of the group stages.” If you add assistant coach Nasief Morris, who also had a club career full of highlights and his own version of stories in a Bafana jersey, you have a technical team that ticks most of the boxes of the ever-growing call for the involvement of former players in SA football structures. Ban: Spurs’ Ashley Cupido It’s a lekker mix of men who are not just examples of what is possible as an SA footballer, but also have the qualifications to enable them to share some of their knowledge and experiences they had with the current generation at Ikamva.

Collectively, they can also make being a professional footballer relatable for Cape ballers, as Bartlett is from the first Spurs era before it was sold as a partner to Seven Stars to former Ajax Cape Town. Marlin was a major part of the Ajax CT journey that came to an end in 2020, while Morris came up the ranks at former rivals Santos. Spurs have leaders who have been there, done that, bought the T-shirt and now have the opportunity to hand it down to the next generation.