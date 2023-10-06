Cricket will serve up its main dish as the World Cup launches this week. Fans may have become accustomed to a diet of the T20 version, but India 2023 promises to be a regte spicy affair as the best go at it in an authentic battle of leather and willow for the biggest prize in the game.

Each of the 10 participating nations will play each over once in a round-robin league phase, with the top four at the end of the round qualifying for the semifinals and then onto the November 15 final in Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler with his eyes on the coveted prize 🏆![CDATA[]]>👀#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/O4ejZmdxO3 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 5, 2023 Here we look at the six big dogs in the fight for final-four places, by ICC ODI rankings. A rematch of the 2019 Final kicks things off at #CWC23 🏆



Who's your pick to win the opener? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EdBOv6rDOJ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 5, 2023 India

Ranking: 1 Hosts and top-ranked India come into their home tournament as hot, hot favourites. But can they stand the heat?

With over a billion fans expecting them to repeat their 2011 heroics on home soil and win a third title, it’s on the likes of ace batsman Virat Kohli and allround ace Hardik Pandya to live up to the billing. Experience and cool heads will be needed. And with an incredible 1458 caps across the 15-man squad, they have all of that in abundance. Who will have the most centuries at #CWC23? 👑 pic.twitter.com/Fsqgg4j5Ll — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 5, 2023 Led by Rohit Sharma - who (currently tied with legendary countryman Sachin Tendulkar on six) needs one more century to stand alone as the man with the most World Cup tons - India have spice rack vol game changers.

In Shubman Gill, they have the current No.2-ranked batsman in the game, among their top-six options. Their attack, which features Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, is also stacked with skilled seamers and spinners who know the conditions like their own backyard. Pakistan

Ranking: 2 If India are our gracious hosts, Pakistan are their noisy neighbours looking to take over the party. They have the talent to do it as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 1992.

With the game’s premier batter at the top of the order in captain Babar Azam, they can make their stemme dik upfront. Backed by ysters like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Ifitkhar Ahmed and Mohammed Rizwan, they can bat opponents into submission. Ready: Fakhar Zaman.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf front up a Pakistani attack coached by Vernon Philander.

And in hot young thing, Mohammad Wasim Jr, they have another Shoaib Akhtar in the making. Australia Ranking: 3

Mongrel: Steve Smith.Picture credit: Dean Lewins The kings of World Cup cricket have the skills and the mongrel to spoil anyone’s party. Grof, rof and onbeskof, old stagers like Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and the retiring David Warner can make things warm with bat and bek. Veterans of the Aussies’ 2015 victory on home soil, they are led by fellow World Cup winner Pat Cummins.

He is joined by old pals Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc in an all-star attack that will be gunning for the title once again and extend Oz’s record to six crowns. Add batters Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head and spinner Adam Zampa to the cocktail and the Aussies have a gevaarlike concoction. South Africa

Ranking: 4 With a history of choking on the big stage, can the Proteas swop the Black Cat and bruinbrood for some champagne? After captain Temba Bavuma has had his cornflakes and coffee, he will be hoping that opening batting partner Quinton de Kock is determined to go into retirement in a blaze of glory.

Last dance: Quinton de Kock.Picture credit: Siphiwe Sibeko In the middle order, Rassie van der Dussen is ranked third in the game, with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller set to give the crowd some catching practice. With the ball in hand, SA’s attack need Kagiso Rabada to bring the fire, while spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi capable of making the most of any favourable conditions. England

Ranking: 5 Another go: Ben Stokes, right.Picture credit: Andrew Boyers Defending champions England have it all to lose on the subcontinent after winning the crown at home four years ago. With captain Jos Buttler setting the tone at the top of the order, the Lions will go big or home with their brave brand of cricket.

The hele Lords heroes back for more, they are still a team to be feared. And with Ben Stokes coming back from retirement for the tournament, he will be going all out to prove that this outfit can still cut the mustard. New Zealand

Ranking: 6 Beaten finalists last time out, the Black Caps have brought the old gang to make things right. They fell short in a super over, but with only three players under the age of 30, will their bene hou and do they even still have the same hunger?

But this is the World Cup, their favourite tournament, and Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry will have played their part in New Zealand making it to the last two finals. Dark horse: Kane Williamson.Picture credit: Rehan Khan Can they make it third time lucky? Stay tuned to find out. GAMES YOU CAN’T MISS