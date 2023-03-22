Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Nasief Morris knows they’ve got a target on their back and says they now have to sharpen up mentally and work a little bit harder to seal promotion to the PSL Premiership. Spurs are currently at the top of the PSL Championship - level on points with Casric Stars after 24 games - and with six games to go, the former Bafana Bafana defender is convinced that they have what it takes to go all the way.

The Urban Warriors had an extremely busy February and March, where they played no fewer than 10 matches, which included eight in the league and two Nedbank Cup matches. Updated log after Sunday's matches #MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/ycEwM7s9Vn — The NFD (@the_nfd) March 19, 2023 Although disappointed with the team’s exit in the last 16 of the cup, Morris says that it helped them in their quest to get to the top spot that they’re currently in. He tells the Daily Voice: “It was unfortunate (to get knocked out). We obviously wanted to see how far we can go.

“We were able to keep up our momentum and not lose out of a week of competitive football, and make sure everyone’s form was up to par which was a positive for us. Happy: Assistant coach Nasief Morris “For the period that we were chasing [the frontrunners in the league] it was good for us because there was no pressure on us. We had to keep the pressure on the guys who were in front of us and make things difficult for them. “Now the roles are reversed, we now need to have that mental strength and work a little bit harder to make sure we maintain that and keep things like this for the next six games coming up.”

But they will have to hou kop, after their 12-match unbeaten league run came to an end on Sunday at Athlone Stadium when they fell to Pretoria Callies 2-1. Final score at Athlone Stadium. #CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/x3DKSxzV3d — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) March 19, 2023 Morris adds: “You can only control what’s in your hands and that’s your performance and our preparation. “We always go back to doing the simple things and because they are already good players we always make them believe that other things will just happen for you if we make sure we get the basics right.

“We always emphasise doing the basic things right, and we as coaches then only have to add that extra bit to push the guys further. “The team spirit that the guys have and believing in what the coach wants from us. The belief from the players in what we’re doing has made all the difference to put us where we are at the moment.” Personally, coaching wasn’t always on the cards for the Cape and legend when he retired.

But he did his coaching badges and can now share his experiences of being a teenage star with Santos and went on to play 10 seasons playing in Greece, Spain and Cyprus before returning home. On a mission: Shaun Bartlett He cut his teeth in the ABC Motsepe League before arriving at Ikamva after accepting an invite from former coach Dylan Deane and stayed on and was integrated into the new technical team under Shaun Bartlett. Of his journey, Morris says: “Coaching was something I just wanted to try and see if would work.

“Things were obviously easier when I joined this club with setup and facilities they have here. “When Shaun joined the team I was happy because we have a good relationship from our playing days as former teammates in the national team.” With it being international break now, and Spurs only back on April 1 when they travel to JDR Stars, Morris will keep an eye on four of the club’s players who have been called up for international duty for the U23 team - goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, defender Wayne Dortley as well as striker Boitumelo Radiopane and the leading scorer Ashley Cupido.