South Africa’s AmaJimbos won’t be going to the U17 World Cup after failing to make the top four of the continent. Wednesday night’s 5-0 Afcon quarterfinal humiliation by Senegal at Algeria’s Nelson Mandela Stadium was a stark reminder of the massive amount of work that we still have to do to make this country a top footballing nation.

That's the end of the road for Amajimbos as we bow out of the #TotalEnergiesAFCONU17. But unless we start doing the proper required fundamentals and channelling some positivity into our grassroots game, we will reap nothing. So what about that positivity? It was hartseer watching Duncan Crowie's laaities get smashed.

Two early own goals by our centrebacks opened the floodgates to some ridiculous online hate. These are 16-year-olds, remember. Anyway, one Twitter comment slammed SA’s reliance on club academies for their players? But where else are we going to get these kids from?

Seven of the players were from the Cape, while four were with overseas clubs and the rest from the Gauteng big boys. Saddest of all, though, is that we don’t do enough to get these kids to the next level. ‘Peer’: Madrid’s Eder Militao. No disrespect to the group that represented us at our last U17 World Cup appearance in 2015, but of them just eight players – which includes Cape Town City ace Khanyisa Mayo – have only about 25 Bafana Bafana caps put together so far.