Cape Town Spurs’ return to the PSL Premiership is a major statement of what is possible with patience and doing things the right way. The Urban Warriors have already moved to secure their coach Shaun Bartlett, extending his contract by a further two years.

They’re also expected to reward their veterans such as club legends Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie, as well as midfield soldiers Michael Morton and Jarrod Moroole with contract extensions. Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season.🛡️💪![CDATA[]]>🏼 #CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #PSL #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/kDR2iNk0S1 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 19, 2023 For most of the PSL era, the club has campaigned as Ajax Cape Town, born from a merger of the old Spurs who were one of the new league’s founder clubs and Seven Stars, who were newly-promoted. Launching exciting homegrown talents around a strong backbone of experienced campaigners has been how things have always been done at Ikamva since.

PSL Veteran: Spurs’ Clayton Daniels. Now back under their old name and the veterans set to be secured, the opportunity falls on the Urban Warriors’ new breed of homegrown talents, Asanele Velebayi and Chumani Butsaka, to showcase the club’s exciting attacking energy last seen in the likes of Steven Pienaar and Thulani Serero – who went on to make the grade in European football. At just 20, winger Velebayi is already approaching his sixth season after signing as a professional at just 16 years old. A maturing Velebayi insists that he is well aware of the expectations on him now that they will be campaigning on the bigger stage.

He tells the Daily Voice: “Not a day goes by without anybody reminding me of the responsibility of wearing jersey number 17 [the number made famous by Kaapse legend Benni McCarthy]. “I’m expected to be the next one!” Despite obvious talent, the journey hasn’t been without its fair share of setbacks for the Philippi-raised youngster.

He adds: “There were some really anxious times over the years with all the changes at the club, especially the changing of coaches. “Every coach has his own way and players, so as a youngster you get worried especially when the team is in a tough situation. “While this is a dream come true to be playing professionally for the club that raised me, it hasn’t been easy to do it in a league as unstable and unpredictable as the NFD.

“We went through a whole lot of emotions in the NFD. We’ve come close to promotion and then the next thing we’re fighting relegation. We survived relegation again and just like that we almost won the league. It’s a crazy league to play in. WHAT A SEASON!!! ❤️‍🔥



WE ARE THE URBAN WARRIORS, WE ARE BACK!!! ⬆️



WE MOVE!!! 🔥#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/nq1eHanBwc — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 14, 2023 “We have a lot of talent coming out of Ikamva. I’m really excited that everybody will now see what we’ve got.” In fellow winger Butsaka, Spurs has a national prospect, that along with goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, has already collected U23 caps and Cosafa Cup experience.

The 21-year-old is already enjoying the benefits of being a Premiership player joining the chat after a photoshoot for a new and exciting knockout cup launching in the new campaign. He says: “Kancane, kancane [bit by bit big man] it’s happening, grootman. “It’s been coming. We’ve been trying it’s been tough for everyone at the club, fighting relegation and then fighting for promotion, yoh, it takes its toll on you as a player.

Focused: Chumani Butsaka, right. “I feel like it had to go this way – meaning the hard way, grootman. “We have done it now, we earned and we are very excited and proud of each other for achieving the goal we set at the beginning of the season. “It’s really great for us because most of us grew up here at the club. So to be part of the group that achieves this promotion makes it extra special.

“We’ve been with the club going through it all, you can really tell that it means a lot for the group.” He adds: “Cape Town football is back now. We are going to have a good rivalry with Cape Town City and Stellenbosch. “We also lost a lot of fans to City and Stellenbosch, so maybe we will be able to convince them to return.