As soon as the private equity deal is announced and Western Province and Stormers rugby are no longer under administration, there will be some inkopies done. They have to buy and they have to be wise about it too, if the Stormers want to compete succesfully in the Champions Cup.

Listening to coach John Dobson speaking to Cape Talk earlier in the week, it was clear that he’d like to splash the cash a bit. Yes, there are a lot of players who would want to come to the Mother City. But I thought it well to look at players who have played for the Stormers and then went overseas.

John Dobson says increasing the salary cap and securing a private equity deal are key to the DHL Stormers strengthening their squad and remaining competitive in the European competitions. These are manne who know the Kaapse ways and could benefit the team by returning to our shores. I have excluded Cheslin Kolbe from the list because he priced himself out of a deal. In the case of hooker and scrumhalf, meanwhile, I'm going to say thanks, but no thanks to these Kaapse manne mentioned here. But enjoy this carefully selected Verlore Seun XV – the players who left to star overseas. An emotional couple of weeks it has been for me and my family.

Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told "its a business"

To put my feelings aside.

Despite it all, I have tried my best.

Sometimes our plans don't always align with God's plans for us. 15 Warrick Gelant

The Boogeyman left for Racing 92 at the end of last season, but it looks like his Franse draai was just a vinnige one. Dobson has hinted that the 28-year-old could be back in the colours of the Stormers soon. 14 Dillyn Leyds Back- to-back European champion with La Rochelle, Leyds, 30, still has a lot to offer Cape fans. After three years in France, his Champions Cup experience will be vital. Seal the deal.

13 Huw Jones Jones, 29, left in 2017 and while not a Kapenaar – he is a Scot and a Scottish international – he should be given honourary status in the Mother City. He is one international player I would welcome back with open arms from his current club Glasgow Warriors.

12 Damian de Allende At 31, he should not be wasting away in Japan at the Wild Knights. Instead, come back to the franchise you left in 2019. 11 Raymond Rhule

Champ wing: Raymond Rhule. With Cheslin Kolbe te duur, Rhule won two Champions Cup trophies with Leyds at La Rochelle. A Stormer in 2018, I think the Cape will benefit to see the 30-year-old in his prime with valuable experience. It should be a package deal. 10 Robert du Preez

Unlikely signing given the number of flyhalves we have, Du Preez left the Stormers in 2017 and at 29 is currently playing for Sale Sharks. 9 Dewald Duvenage Big in Japan: Damian de Allende. Benetton captain Duvenage, 35, won’t be back at the Stormers after leaving for Italy in 2018.

Unless they need a really experienced No.9. 8 Juarno Augustus Trokkie Augustus surprisingly extended his contract with Northampton Saints in England not too long ago.

It was expected that the 25-year-old would return to the Mother City at the end of this season. 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit Seasoned: Pieter-Steph du Toit. A Realistic signing, the former World Player of the Year is still only 30 and playing in Japan. Come back and remind us all how good you are.

6 Rynhardt Elstadt Can’t see the 33-year-old Toulouse utility forward returning to the team he left in 2017. Unless they need a versatile hard man who knows European rugby…

5 JD Schickerling At 28, the Kobelco Steeler is another player who’s been linked with a homecoming. And there’s no reason why this can’t happen. 4 Cobus Wiese

More at home on the side of the scrum, the younger brother of Bok No.8 Jasper was actually the one expected to wear the Green and Gold. At 25, it’s not too late and a return to the Stormers after leaving for Sale Sharks in 2020 could only do his ambition the world of good. 3 Vincent Koch

Ace: Vincent Koch Koch will join the Sharks next season after a loan stint at Stade Francais. Having left the Stormers in 2016, it would have been a big signing to get the 33-year-old back in the Mother City. But we’ve got Frans Malherbe, so Koch would probably have been too big of a name to rival Frans for the No.3 jumper. 2 Mike Willemse The former Junior Bok plays for London Irish in England and at 30 he’d be a useful squad player.

But I don’t think the man who left the Mother City in 2016 is on the Cape radar, despite his club facing expulsion from the English Premiership due to financial problems. 1 Oli Kebble Not sure what the 30-year-old’s story is at Glasgow, but with Steven Kitshoff gone, it would not be such a bad idea to bring him back.