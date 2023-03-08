Another week, more refereeing drama in a Cape Town Spurs match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. It’s getting out of hand and seems like there is an agenda against Cape Town Spurs.

There were two penalties awarded in their match against Hungry Lions on Saturday, making it four in two since surviving two given in their 3-2 win against Baroka on Wednesday. Spurs drew first blood against Lions on Saturday, when Ashley Cupido converted his penalty to bring his goal tally to 14 goals in the league. Unlucky Warriors, we go again! ❤️‍🔥#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/RkbzOhvaes — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) March 4, 2023 Boitumelo Radiopane was brought down for the penalty with only the goalkeeper to beat, no card was issued although Clayton Daniels got one when he made a tackle in the box the week before in the Baroka game.

There was no one-on-one situation in the Daniels tackle but in this one Radiopane would have a clear shot at goal against only the keeper. In that same Lions match, the hosts were awarded a handball with Spurs in the lead and fully in control of the match. Lions missed and then a few minutes later, Spurs’ keeper Lincoln Vyver was judged to have brought down the striker despite having his hands up.

Spurs were able to at least take home a point which keeps them in contention in second place in the table, two points off the new leader Polokwane City.



Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs❤️‍🔥



New Peter Mokaba Stadium🏟️



Nedbank Cup🏆



They have the distraction of the Nedbank Cup, meaning they'll go on the road again to visit Sekhukhune United back up to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.